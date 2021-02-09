Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will testify this week at a Peoples Maps Commission hearing, officials announced on Tuesday.

Rosenberg, and Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, will testify during the online virtual public hearing on Feb. 11, 2021, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Barca, a life-long resident of Kenosha, currently serves as the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Previous to this appointment, he served in the state legislature and was the former Minority Leader during Wisconsin’s last redistricting process in 2010.

Rosenberg, before being elected to mayor, was elected to the Marathon County Board in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. She served on the Health and Human Services Committee, as Vice Chair of the Mount View Care Center Committee, and also spent time on the Diversity Affairs Commission, the Transportation Coordinating Committee, and the Marathon County Public Library Board.

Following the presentations, Wisconsin residents have the opportunity to provide public comment to commission members regarding?how they have been impacted by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can work together to achieve fair maps.?

Anyone wishing to testify at a hearing must register in advance by visiting the People’s Maps Commission websiteHERE. The deadline for?registering to comment during this hearing?is 5:30?p.m.?Tues., Feb. 9, 2021.?Each speaker?will have?three?minutes?to speak. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with?priority to?residents of Wisconsin’s?7th?Congressional District.??

Although the Feb. 11 hearing will focus on the 1st Congressional District, all Wisconsin residents are encouraged to watch and participate. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Department of Administration’s?YouTube?Channel?HERE.

For anyone unable to join online, written comments are strongly encouraged. All written comments can be submitted at any time using the feedback form available on the People’s Maps Commission website?HERE.?Written comments will be reviewed by the commissioners and are public record.?

Selected by a three-judge panel, the Commission is a nine-member nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for Wisconsin. More information about the Commission, its members,?and its activities is available?HERE.??

Every 10 years, each state redraws their legislative and congressional district maps using data from the decennial census. In addition to the data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the Commission will use the information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare new maps. It is then up to the Legislature to take up and approve the maps created by the Commission.?

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the People’s Maps Commission will host the public hearings online for each of Wisconsin’s congressional districts. Agendas and additional details will be announced in advance of future meeting dates. The hearing dates are as follows:??

Thursday, February 11 – 1st Congressional District

Thursday, February 25th?- 6th?Congressional District

Thursday, March 11 – 2nd?Congressional District

