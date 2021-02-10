Wausau Pilot & Review

The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hello! My name is Cubby and I’m a charming little fella in need of a loving home.

I came to the shelter because I wasn’t getting along with one of the other dogs in the house. I can be a little bit picky when choosing my canine companions and the two of us just weren’t compatible. I would prefer an adult only home where I can be the center of attention and claim all of the laps (and all of the treats!)

I don’t seem to mind cats but have a history of growling at children so I’ll need to find just the right combination of new friends to be successful in my next spot. Butt scratches are my favorite thing in the entire world and I hope there will be time for plenty of them in my new home. Apply to adopt me today – we could be best friends. I just know it!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

