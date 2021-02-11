By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel is facing preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and criminal trespassing in connection with the Jan. 14 incident, police confirmed Thursday.

Katina Mulroy, of the town of Emmet, is due in Marathon County Circuit Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing in the case.

Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department and Wisconsin DNR responded on Jan. 14 to the Days Inn in Rib Mountain for a report of a person in a hotel room with a gun. The suspect, later identified as Mulroy, was a guest of the hotel, had overstayed, and pulled out a firearm when asked by hotel management to leave the property, police said.

Hotel management called 911 at 3:54 p.m., police said.

After 6 hours of negotiation, police say they encountered Mulroy, who was holding a semi-automatic handgun, in the second floor hotel hallway. Mulroy did not comply with orders from law enforcement to drop the weapon, then faced police with the firearm in both hands, police said. Officers fired a less than lethal round striking Mulroy, who then allegedly raised her firearm, pointed it in the direction of law enforcement, and fired.

Officers fired their weapons, Mulroy was hit multiple times, and she fell to the ground. Mulroy retained possession of the firearm for about seven minutes after being shot, police said. She then discarded the firearm and law enforcement immediately rendered aid for non-life threatening injuries. Mulroy was transported to a local hospital as a result of her injuries.

Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham identified the three law enforcement officers involved in the shooting as:

? Marathon County Patrol Lieutenant Mark Wagers, who has 27 years of law enforcement experience

? Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Kyle McMullen, who has 3 years of law enforcement experience

? Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Olig, who has 11 years of law enforcement experience

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The Wausau Police Department is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved officers are fully cooperating with WPD during this investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...