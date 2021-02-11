Wausau Pilot & Review

Citizens for a Clean Wausau, a grassroots environmental group active in the greater metro area, named two new spokespeople who will represent the group moving forward.

Randy Radtke and Terry Kilian were selected to be the next CCW spokespeople during a three-day group conference at the Jefferson Street Inn in downtown Wausau last month.

Tom Kilian had served as the former group spokesperson, but stepped down from the position shortly before taking office as the city councilman for District 3 of Wausau. In the same election cycle, Lou Larson, another Citizens for a Clean Wausau founding member, was victorious in becoming the city councilman for District 10. Both Kilian and Larson ran on redoubling efforts to define the nature and extent of contamination on Wausau’s southwest side, and to subsequently have it remediated.

Randy Radtke and Terry Kilian are founding members of Citizens for a Clean Wausau which launched in 2018.

When Citizens for a Clean Wausau won one of only a handful of statewide watchdog awards from the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council in 2019 for its environmental research, Randy Radtke, along with Joyce Luedke, traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to accept the award.

Terry Kilian has spoken repeatedly at public meetings and events in relation to concerns and objectives of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, including key events related to dioxin contamination in Riverside Park and in the Thomas Street neighborhood.

Citizens for a Clean Wausau copmrises Central Wisconsin volunteers and monitors significant polluters from Wausau’s past and present. Its research and activities have triggered or contributed to multiple government environmental investigations.

