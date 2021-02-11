Wausau Pilot & Review

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or just need a sweet happy hour treat, you’ll enjoy the Love Martini at The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

The Love Martini

1/2 oz. Citron vodka

1/2 oz. Malibu

1/2 oz. Peach schnapps

Cranberry juice

To create this drink, measure all ingredients and pour into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a chilled martini glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...