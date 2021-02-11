Wausau Pilot & Review
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or just need a sweet happy hour treat, you’ll enjoy the Love Martini at The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
The Love Martini
- 1/2 oz. Citron vodka
- 1/2 oz. Malibu
- 1/2 oz. Peach schnapps
- Cranberry juice
To create this drink, measure all ingredients and pour into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a chilled martini glass and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.