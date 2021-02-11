By Shereen Siewert

Fire and rescue crews from multiple agencies responded early Thursday to a fire at a home on Wausau’s east side.

The home, in the 1000 block of Kickbusch Street, was badly damaged in the blaze. Crews were paged to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, additional crews were dispatched to assist.

Wausau fire was assisted by crews from Kronewetter, town of Wausau, Merrill, Riverside and SAFER, while the Salvation Army and Red Cross also responded to the two-story, single-family home. Wausau Police officers were also on scene.

Officials say the blaze began in the chimney and spread. There’s no word yet on injuries.

