WAUSAU – Until recently, extreme adventure outdoor sports competitions were held exclusively in exotic locations around the globe, with seasoned athletes competing in grueling challenges that most of us can only imagine. But a new nonprofit organization known as IRONBULL is bringing adventure sports events closer to home, and athletes are traveling to north central Wisconsin to compete.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes IRONBULL Executive Director Andrea Larson and Vice President Bill Bertram to the program for a discussion on their efforts to transform the Wausau area into an adventure sports destination, and the impact future events could have on the entire north central Wisconsin region.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to share their thoughts and questions, or send emails to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

