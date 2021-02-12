(WAUSAU) Applications for the Habitat for Humanity Home Ownership Program are now open through March 31st. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of their income, and willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the construction of a new home and promotion of the organization.

Approved low-income applicants can purchase a Habitat home with a non-profit mortgage and payments over 25 – 30 years, including taxes and insurance. Eligible income limits are between $24,885 and $62,580, depending on family size.

Those interested are highly encouraged to attend a virtual information meeting to learn more about the application process. Those meetings are on Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m. Please call 715-848-5042 or email office@habitatwausau.org to receive links to the meetings. There is also more information available at www.habitatwausau.org

