A Wausau father is facing reckless homicide charges in connection with the death of his 3-month old son, who had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January, according to court records.

Ronnie D. Lofton Jr., 39, had an initial appearance Friday in Marathon County Circuit Court. He was arrested Jan. 15 at his home in the 1400 block of North Second Street and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say they were notified at about 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 of a 3-month-old infant with an unexplained life-threatening brain injury. The boy was brought to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by his mother and father, but was immediately transported to Marshfield Children’s Hospital due to his grave condition.

Prosecutors say the infant had “suspicious bruising” and an anoxic brain injury. Anoxic brain injuries are caused by a complete lack of oxygen to the brain, which results in the death of brain cells after approximately four minutes, medical officials say.

The boy died on Jan. 14.

Autopsy results pinpointed the cause of death as blunt force trauma, while a skeletal survey revealed the rib fractures and significant bruising on the boy’s body. The doctor performing the autopsy identified a closed head injury with three scalp hemorrhages consistent with the child’s head being struck with or against something solid. A skull fracture on the left side of the head and a subdural hemorrhage were also noted in court documents.

Prosecutors say the child was in Lofton’s care while the boy’s mother went grocery shopping. When she arrived home, the boy was moaning in his pack and play, had one eye closed and did not respond when she picked him up, according to the criminal complaint.

In interviews with police, Lofton allegedly tried to blame the child’s injuries on other children in the home and said bruising on the boy’s abdomen was due to a diaper that was too tight, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show Lofton has a string of prior criminal convictions for battery, intimidating a victim, burglary, knowingly violating a domestic abuse restraining order and disorderly conduct. On Oct. 26, he was charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and resisting or obstructing an officer and was free on bond at the time of his son’s death. That case has not yet concluded.

Lofton now faces charges filed Feb. 12 in Marathon County Circuit Court of first-degree reckless homicide, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He faces up to 60 years in the Wisconsin Prison System if he is convicted on the homicide charge alone.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17 with a jury status hearing on March 10.

