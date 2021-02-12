James F. Gabower

James F. “Jim” Gabower, 61, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, February 1, 2021, in his home.

He was born on November 10, 1959 in Wausau, WI to Robert and Virginia (Rose) Gabower. He was an only child.

Jim was raised and lived in the Wausau area all his life. He enjoyed playing football and being on the swim team in his younger years. He was also on the swim team in college. He graduated from Wausau East High School in 1978. He had a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology & Psychology from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls and graduated in 1986.

For most of his life, he was a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative for Pfizer and then AstraZeneca. Recently he was a Membership Development Manager for the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jim enjoyed watching football. He was passionate about the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers, for which he held season tickets for several years. He enjoyed craft beers, being the grill master, watching Formula 1 races, playing golf, hanging out with family and friends, and just having a good time. Riding his Harley was also one of his joys in the last several years. He loved volunteering and participating in HOG Chapter rides and events. Christmas in July for the Children’s Hospital in Marshfield and the Honor Flight rides were a couple of his favorite events to attend.

He was preceded in death by both is his parents. He is survived by his children Nicole (significant other Jeffrey Sommer) and Steven Gabower; previous stepchildren, Collette (Brian) Peters, Kevin (Sam) Kropidlowski, Jake Rykowski; grandchildren Ava Kropidlowski and Bryden Peters; also, his girlfriend, Beckie Knollhuff of Glendale, AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at The Palms Supper Club in Schofield. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com or you may reach out directly to either of his children via Facebook.

The family thanks Brainard Funeral Home for their help and support through this difficult time.

James B. Wright

James B. Wright, 89 years old, of Wausau, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jim was born on November 19, 1931, to the late Bailey and Alice (Pratt) Wright in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Central High School in Lima, Ohio, graduating in 1949 and graduated with a BS in Nautical Science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. After serving with the Merchant Marines, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and served from 1955 to 1964.

He married Sue Ebling in 1965. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2000.

Jim was a career engineer; first for Lima Electric and had retired as a senior product engineer for Marathon Electric. He was a member of the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA) from 1973-2012. He was a forefather of their education programs and the namesake for the Education Award as well as the author for the EGSA Reference Book. Jim served as President in 1990, receiving the Gordon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Moreover, Jim was a member of Wausau Elks Lodge 248 for 28 years and was active in their youth and community activities.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacie (Ray) Huang; and granddaughter, Audrey Huang. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue.

An Elks Lodge of Sorrow with Military Honors will be held in Jim’s honor at a later date. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society and The American Heart Association.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda S. Frei

Beloved Wife and Mother to all, Linda Sue Frei passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 8th, 2021.



Linda, age 72, was born in 1948 to her loving parents, the late Martin and Lillian (Pedersen) Fagan.

Linda was a Chicago girl that fell in love with a horse riding cowboy, Richard Frei, and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in the spring of 1974.

They adoringly shared 47 years of marriage and raised two sons, Marty and Adam, who she loved with all her heart.

Linda had a fondness for owls, she enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee and she was an enthusiastic fan of Gonzaga College Basketball. The Beatles and Marty Stuart were two of her favorite bands, along with watching her son play music.

Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family, fishing on the boat, riding horses in the high country and seeing her beautiful daisies growing in the yard.

During Christmas she made cookies for everyone, she loved her family dearly, embraced everyone with hugs and she gave all of gods creatures a kiss on their little fuzzy heads.

Linda is survived by her husband Richard Frei; 2 sons Marty (Tracy) Frei and Adam (Amy) Frei; sisters Janet Fagan and Diana (Bill) McDonald; brother-in-law Dan (Jeanie) Frei; sister-in-law Mary Alice Frei; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time, but because of her love for all animals, you may make a donation to your local animal shelter in Linda’s honor.

Donald L. Martin

Donald L. Martin, 90, Rothschild passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He is survived by his wife Rose M. (Duir) Martin of Mosinee.

He was born May 26, 1930 in Rothschild, son of the late Anton and Hazel (Kirtley) Martin and grew up in the village. When he was young he worked at the Rothschild Pavilion Roller Rink and Schaumburger’s Grocery Store. He married his “valentine” Rose on February 14, 1953 at St. Therese Catholic, Rothschild.

At the age of 18 Don went to Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky for Army Basic training. In 1949 he shipped out of San Francisco Bay for Japan where he served during the Korean War. After the war he enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he served for 43 years. Places of active duties during his career were: Fort Lewis, Washington, Madison, Gresham, Waupun, and Germany. He was recalled to active duty during Desert Storm and was in charge of the Family Assistance Center. He achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer W-4.

His many hobbies included deer hunting with “The Mahogany Ridge Gang,” fishing, music, bowling, dartball, and cribbage (he would pay $25 for the “perfect hand”). He enjoyed many family vacations in the Northwoods and his favorite place was Oxbow Lake in Vilas County. In the summer he would use his detailed “lists” to pack up the station wagon and boat to the brim, then have the 6 kids along with Rose all jump in. We would head up north for some of the best family memories of our lives. One of the highlights of his life was that he taught all his children and grandchildren how to play cribbage, sheepshead, and how to clean fish (even the girls). Our many family dogs also held a very special place in his heart. One of his favorite sayings was, “never drive past an ice cream shop twice, pull in!”

Time spent with National Guard and neighborhood friends added a life time of wonderful memories. Don was a charter member of St. Mark Catholic Church where he volunteered for many parish functions over the years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rose M. Martin, Rothschild, his children, James (Virginia) Martin, Rothschild, Richard (Lynn) Martin, Presque Isle, Jerome (Cynthia) Martin, Appleton, Robert (Tamara) Martin, Mosinee, Mary Martin, Rothschild and Ann (Douglas) Leopold, Merrill, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Ina Martin, Rothschild and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, John “Jack” Martin and twin granddaughters.

The family would like to express their heart-felt thank you to the staff of Mt. View Nursing Home Memory Care and Aspirus Hospice Care. A special thank you to his granddaughter Amy Martin who works at Mt. View and who cared dearly for him.

A Private Family Funeral Liturgy will take place on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild (masks required). The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Plant Dudley Post #10. Public visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers memorials, can be directed to St. Mark Catholic Church at 602 Military Rd, Rothschild, WI 54474 or Mt. View Care Center (Memory Care) 2400 Marshall St, Wausau, WI 54403. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brian R. Nelson

Brian Ronald Nelson, 57, passed away on February 9, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to ongoing health issues related to Glioblastoma and Cloves Syndrome.

Born on May 29, 1963 in Madison, Wisconsin to Ronald Nelson and Judith (Heintz) Nelson, Brian grew up in the Wausau area with his sister and many friends. He was known for his gentle spirit and kindness.

Brian is survived by wife Nancy (Madden) Nelson. He is also survived by his mother Judy, his sister Kristin Nelson, her husband Tim Jauernig and their children Tyler (Amelia) and Jensen, two grandchildren, Finnegan Dombowski and Oakley Nardi and a great nephew, Cayde. He is further survived by father in-law Donald Madden and sisters-in-law Sandy Madden (Tom Baker) and Karen Madden. Brian was grateful for the incredible love and support from his family and tremendous network of friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his father Ronald Nelson and his step-father Russell Stahnke and also his step-son, Terry Dombrowski.

Brian spent his entire life living with challenges associated with CLOVES syndrome. CLOVES syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by tissue overgrowth and complex vascular anomalies. At birth, his parents were told he may not survive beyond the age of two. After many complications, surgeries and hospitalizations related to CLOVES, Brian still led a happy, fiercely independent, and God filled life; especially enjoying travel with his family, being active in high school and college activities with friends, singing in the choir at Wesley United Methodist church as well as serving as financial secretary/treasurer for the church and treasurer for the Wausau Symphony and Band. He especially enjoyed his time as RONBO the tramp clown with the Beja Shrine Clown Unit entertaining children of all ages.

After graduating from Wausau East High School and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Brian used his gift of caring and concern for others dealing with disabilities by serving as the Director of Independent Living Services early in his career and later as a financial advocate at Bridge Community Health Clinic. He also enjoyed working for periods of time at Eastbay and WPS Health Insurance.

Later in life, Brian found and married the love of his life, Nancy. They were married on September 29, 2012 at Wesley United Methodist Church. They were grateful for the time they spent every year in Door County, enjoyed two wonderful vacations at Disney World where they experienced the magic of family and youth and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren who were the lights of his life.

Visitation will be held, February 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N 6th Street, Wausau. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on February 20, 2021 at Wesley Methodist Church in Wausau with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by all who attend. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Wesley Methodist Facebook page. A Masonic funeral will be held prior to the service. Burial services will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Curtiss, following the funeral service. Brian will rest in peace with beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider memorial contributions made to CLOVES Syndrome Community (https://clovessyndrome.org/). The mission of CLOVES Syndrome Community is to research, provide support and education and to assist with CLOVES and their families.

“We are SHRINE CLOWNS. We are there to entertain and everyone is normal in our eyes and we are there to make kids happy. We can always cry later.”

Allison R. Powers

Allison “Ally” R. Powers was a caring mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 9, 2021 at age 32 while at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from a pulmonary embolism.

She was born to Mark and Shelby (Bump) Powers on May 25, 1988 in Madison, WI.

Allison spent her youth in the Albany/Evansville area of southern Wisconsin then her adult life in the northwoods living in Merrill and Wausau. She loved art and spending time with family.

Survivors include her daughter, Naudia Powers, parents, Mark and Shelby Powers, Nekoosa, WI, Brother Samuel (Molly) Powers, Virginia, MN, Grandparents Jeane Quint, Broadhead, WI, Dwight Bump Jr. (Carol). Albany, WI.

Allison is preceded in death by her grandparents Dave and Mary Jo Powers Albany, WI, Nicholas Quint Janesville, WI.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness Northwoods

www.naminorthwoods.org

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Margaret A. Cleveland

Margaret Ann “Mitzi” (Popelka) Cleveland passed away on February 8, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Antigo WI. She resided in White Lake, Wisconsin and lived with her dog, Toby. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Mitzi was born on April 15, 1936 to John and Mary (Patnode) Popelka in White Lake,WI. She worked hard throughout her life and, most recently, enjoyed her time as the face of Grudgeville Bar and Grill. She loved her coworkers and patrons, and never considered her job to be “work.”

She was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy Ann Sparks, her parents John and Mary (Patnode) Popelka, her brother John (Jack) Popelka, sisters Carmen Gau and Jeanette Skodinski, and her daughter-in-law Ruthann Sparks.

She is survived by her brother William (Dale) Popelka of White Lake, WI; son William (Farzaneh) Sparks of Howard, WI; daughter Tara (John) Palmbach of De Pere, WI; grandchildren Nick (Tiffany) Lucas of Green Bay, WI, Kimberly (Josh) Hill of Santee, CA, and Wendy LaMeer of Racine, WI. She is further survived by her great grandchildren Kelly and Jordy Hill, Will and Kody LaMeer and step-grandchildren, step great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her dog Toby, and her friends and admirers in the town she called home. Mitzi’s charm and personality carried loudly and proudly with her on a daily basis. She was never challenged when it came to making friends and those who knew her could call themselves lucky. Mitzi’s contagious laugh and smile will never be forgotten.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family.

Eleanor F. Landowski

Eleanor F. Landowski, 98, a former Bevent resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Care Partners Memory Care, Schofield.

She was born on May 27, 1922 in Hatley, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Ostrowski) Wisniewski.

On January 19, 1946, Eleanor was united in marriage to Louis Landowski in St. Martins, WI. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2010.

Eleanor worked in a defense plant during World War II. She was a homemaker and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Eleanor loved spending time with her family, often cooking and baking for them. She was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent and also the St. Ladislaus Rosary Society. She enjoyed attending many of the church picnics. Eleanor loved gardening, shopping and polka dancing, especially to Molly B.

Eleanor is survived by her children Duane (Diane) Landowski, Mosinee, Diane Hahn, Milwaukee, Darlene (Gary) Kaczmarek, Weston and Doreen Landowski, De Pere; three grandchildren, Tracy Jensen-Landowski, Joelle Sanchez-Landowski and Christie (Chris) Berry; three great-grandchildren, Sage, Liliana and Aspen and siblings, Sally Stenber and Loretta Theys.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Edward Wisniewski, Magdalene Wisniewski, Emily Sommers, Valerie Baclawski, Eva Wisniewski, Henry Wisniewski, Pauline Golomski,Louis Wisniewski and Catherine Sullivan.

A Celebration of Eleanor’s Life is being planned for this summer.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank Care Partners Staff & Interim Health for the wonderful care provided to Eleanor and her family.

Dorothy E. Rickert

Dorothy E. Rickert, 85 of Birnamwood, died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the farm home she and her husband built with their own labor, under the care of her family and Interim Hospice.

Dorothy was born on July 1, 1935 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Leo and Emily (Aszklar) Kochanik.

On May 2, 1953, Dorothy was united in marriage to Harvey Rickert in Phlox. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2010.

The couple farmed in the town of Hutchins for many years. Dorothy enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, gardening, traveling and camping. She enjoyed geology and collecting rocks. She spent many years sharing her love of geology with local school children. Family was extremely important to Dorothy and she took great pride in keeping her family close. Dorothy especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, William (Cindy) Rickert, Rick (Anne) Rickert, Sue (Jeff) Shepherd and Renee Rickert-Smith all of Birnamwood; daughter-in-law, Michelle Rickert of Antigo; one brother, Robert (Geraldine) Kochanik of Florida, sister-in-law, Betty Rickert of Antigo; 10 grandchildren, Steve (Montana) Rickert, Danielle (Cody) Bierman, Nicholas (Denise) Burkhart, Steve Burkhart, Vickie (Nick) Johnson, Cassie (Frank) Wierzba, Jesse (Chemon) Rickert, Cole Rickert, Cody Shepherd and Bryanna (Jesse) Bortle and 19 great-grandchildren, Ryder, Rydge, Kaylin, Chloe, Zoe, Dominic, Savannah, Caitlyn, Adriana, Frank III, Devin, Alyssa, Alex, Chloe, Ava, Henry, Hollynd, Rosebella, Reese and one on the way.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Dennis and Peter; brothers, Leo Jr. and John; son-in-law, Walter Smith III and several other family members.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Dean Bertsch will preside. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Beatrice A. Beyer

Beatrice A. Beyer, 75, of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.

Beatrice was born on July 23, 1945 in Wausau. The daughter of Edward and Loretta (Meverden) Wyne.

Beatrice graduated from Crandon High School in 1963.

On November 18, 1978, Beatrice was united in marriage to Ronald Beyer in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2015.

Beatrice worked at Homme Home for 30 years until her retirement. Prior to Homme Home, she worked at Nueske’s Meats, Marion Plywood and the old Wittenberg Bakery.

She enjoyed bowling and pitching horseshoes back in the day. Beatrice also enjoyed going to the casino, doing diamond art, watching her weekday soap opera, game show network and her Green Bay Packers.

Beatrice is survived by six children, Christine Beyer of Wittenberg, Stacey Beyer of Merrill, Jamie (Bryan Brown) Beyer of Wittenberg, Ryan (Scott) Bottlemy of Wittenberg, Aaron (Tina) Beyer of Wausau and Traci Beyer of Detroit Lakes, MN; four grandchildren, Dylan (Raquelle Zebro) Beyer of Mosinee, Ashtyn, Annaka and Dane Beyer of Wausau; three siblings, James Wyne of Eland, Tom (Janice) Wyne of Birnamwood and Joanne Wyne of Theodore, AL and many nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald and one brother Robert ‘Boober’ Wyne.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department, the Wittenberg EMS, first responders and ambulance crew for their assistance.

Roger C. Mathison

Roger C. Mathison, 78 of Shawano, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home.

Roger was born November 3, 1942 in Wittenberg, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Hanke) Mathison. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was a member of the Bloecher Johnson American Legion Post #502.

On May 17, 1975, Roger was united in marriage to Marlis Kersten at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg.

Roger was a former zoning administrator for Shawano County. He loved to golf and was an original member of Maple Hills Golf Course in Wittenberg. Roger was a dedicated member of the Wittenberg Baseball Team, 2nd Base was his spot. He enjoyed bowling for many years and loved all Wisconsin sports (Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers). Roger was a lover of animals and cherished the animal life in his backyard. He also enjoyed vacations to Florida and playing sheepshead.

Roger is survived by his wife, Marlis Mathison of Shawano; brother, Bill Mathison; brother-in-law, Mike Kersten; nephews, Wael (Teri Rashidi) Mathison, Allen (Tiffany) Kersten and Andrew (Lesley) Kersten; nieces, Mary (Keith) Broda, Beth (Quentin) Krepline and Deena (Joe) Larson; four special great niece and nephews and many cousins (Schoepke’s & Hanke’s) and his fur baby, Bubba.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Uncle Johnny Mathison and his Father & Mother-in-law, Will & Florence Werth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the American Legion. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...