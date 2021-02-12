By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man is one of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in November who was on the run from a foster home.

Ger Yang booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Dennis C. Moua booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob Lo booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Ger “Ace” Yang, 36, faces the most serious charges: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl.

Two additional suspects are accused of participating in the group assault. Dennis Moua, 30, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Also charged is Jacob Allen Lo Fong, 17, who faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or younger.

Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

During an initial appearance on Feb. 12 in Marathon County Circuit Court, Yang was ordered held on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

Moua was also held on a $40,000 bond with the first $25,000 to be paid in cash. He is due in court Feb. 17 for a review hearing.

Fong on Friday was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond with a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 22.

