Wausau, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced the addition of three players from Columbia  University to the 2021 Roster. Pitchers Sean Higgins, Will Geerdes and Infielder Tyler Macgregor will all be  headed to Wausau to play for the ‘Chucks this summer.  

RHP – Sean Higgins | 6’1 | R/R | Jr. | Columbia University 

Originally from Santa Ana, CA, Sean Higgins started the 2020 season opener. As a freshman in 2019 Sean  made 11 appearances on the plate, including 6 games as the starting pitcher. Sean was a two-year letter  winner in high school and was named first team All-Orange County after setting a varsity record for  doubles in 2018. He went 8-1 with a 1.7 ERA and 46s Ks his senior season.  

RHP – Will Geerdes | 6’3 | R/R | Jr. | Columbia University 

Will Geerdes is a junior originally from San Antonio, TX. In the shortened 2020 season Will started two  games and tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout ball at Nebraska. Will was a four year letter winner in  high school where he was named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-American and All-Region Team in  2018.  

1B/3B – Tyler Macgregor | 6’2 | L/R | Jr. | Columbia 

Tyler Macgregor hit .364 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in a shortened 2020 season. Originally from  Peabody, MA the 6‘2 junior earned his first start at first base for Columbia as a freshman in 2019. Tyler  was a three-year letter winner at St. Johns Prep for high school. As a senior Tyler hit .330 with three  homers and 23 runs scored.  

“These three players come highly recommended from our former Woodchucks Field Manager Erik  Supplee (2012) who now serves as an Assistant Coach for Columbia University” explains Woodchucks  President & GM Ryan Treu, “We are excited to have them join us in Wausau.” 

The Wisconsin Woodchucks’ 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have  many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on  sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the  Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April. 