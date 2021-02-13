WAUSAU, WI –The Grand Theater has announced a new series of live, online Broadway Cast Reunions that will bring the casts of Frozen, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, and more right into audiences’ homes.

Part of the Bridge Clinic Community Engagement Series, The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit “backstage” with the cast of incredible Broadway musicals and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip. Audience members are even able to interact with cast members and ask questions through the chat feature. The shows on the Broadway Cast Reunion Series are tremendous fun for the entire family!

The series kicks off on Wednesday, February 17 with stars from the original Broadway cast of Frozen, including Caissie Levy (Elsa), Patti Murin (Ana), Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), John Riddle (Hans), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Robert Creighton (Weselton), and Andrew Pirozzi (Sven). The Series will also reunite the casts of Hadestown on February 24 and Dear Evan Hansen on March 24, with numerous other dates and casts still to be announced!

“During this long intermission for live theater, we’re excited to be able to bring Broadway into the homes of our patrons and support the casts and crews of some of Broadway’s biggest shows,” said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand. “We are thankful for Bridge Community Health Clinic’s continued support of the Community Engagement Series, including the Broadway Cast Reunion Series.”

Thanks to the support of Bridge Community Health Clinic, these interactive, online events will be free to access, but individuals must register for each event in advance. Sign up to see these performances and more at www.grandtheater.org or by calling The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988. To stay up-to-date on Broadway Cast Reunion Events, visit https://www.grandtheater.org/tickets/broadwaycastreunion/.

Like this: Like Loading...