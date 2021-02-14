BY PETER CAMERON, THE BADGER PROJECT

Another election year, and another easy victory for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, right?

Not quite. It was tight this time, as campaign cash flooded Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and was won by President Donald Trump with about 52% of the vote.

Kind triumphed in the district he has held for nearly a quarter century with 51% of the vote. He received a total of nearly 200,000 votes, while Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden got nearly 190,000.

The moderate Democrat has regularly won by 10 percentage points or more, and his fundraising has always dwarfed opponents.

Until last year, when he faced his best-funded opponent ever. Kind raised and spent nearly $3 million. Van Orden: nearly $2 million.

The almost $5 million in direct donations to the candidates is the biggest load of campaign cash the 3rd Congressional District has seen in at least 20 years, according to campaign finance records. And based on trends of money in politics, probably the most ever.

“Simply put, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and her allies bought Ron Kind’s congressional seat by sending him millions,” Van Orden said in an email response to The Badger Project.

Kind did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District looks like a profile of Popeye leaning against the Mississippi and flexing a bicep that bends from La Crosse to Stevens Point more than 100 miles away.

When Wisconsin Republicans drew the districts in 2011 to their heavy favor for the coming decade, they snipped the liberal college town of Stevens Point out of the 7th Congressional District in northern Wisconsin, making that district solidly Republican, and plopped Stevens Point into the 3rd Congressional District to the west. The effect of GOP gerrymandering actually meant the 3rd was made a safer Democratic seat, said Joe Heim, a political science professor emeritus at UW-La Crosse.

Wisconsin’s 3rd is one of the few congressional districts in the country that a Democrat held but Trump won. And it was the only congressional race in Wisconsin that was close. The other seven districts were decided by 18 points or more.

Heim credited Kind’s reputation as a moderate for helping him hold the district. Kind voted against Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker in 2019, but for her in January of this year. He also had a “huge warchest” of campaign cash and “spent it liberally,” Heim added.

Van Orden was “all in with Trump, and that may have helped in some areas, but hurt in others,” Heim said, noting that Kind cruised to decisive victories in the district’s urban areas.

Van Orden kept open the possibility of running again in 2022.

“Nothing is off the table,” he wrote.

Citizens United’s effect felt

The well-known 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United case allowed for the creation of dark money Super PACs. Federal law prohibits these organizations from coordinating with political campaigns, but they can spend unlimited amounts attacking or promoting a candidate on the airwaves or in print. And they often are able to keep their donors confidential. Super PACs spent heavily in the 3rd District in the flight to flip it red.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican-aligned Super PAC, dropped more than $1.6 million to defeat Kind, according to The Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research group that tracks campaign finance.

Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate and prolific Republican donor who died last month, gave tens of millions to that Super PAC.

The Democrat-aligned House Majority PAC and the American Hospital Association spent nearly $600,000 and $300,000, respectively, supporting Kind.

Much of that cash goes to purchasing TV attack ads.

Like nearly all Democrats in national politics, Kind has been supportive of more disclosure requirements in campaign finance, voting in favor of the DISCLOSE Act in 2010, which passed the Democratic-controlled House, but then was filibustered and killed by Republicans in the Senate.

Kind voted again in support of the DISCLOSE Act in 2019 after it was rolled into a large government reform and voter access bill called H.R. 1. Its future in the Senate is uncertain.

Republicans have voted almost unanimously against The DISCLOSE Act, but Van Orden signaled an openness to at least some disclosure reform.

“I believe we need stronger transparency in our campaign funding,” he wrote.

Direct donations to the candidates

While Kind’s 2020 campaign haul of nearly $3 million sounds astounding, it fell far short of cracking the top 100 fundraising totals for House candidates last year.

Under federal law, the most an individual can give to a candidate is $2,800 per election. Political Action Committees can give $5,000 per election. So with a primary and a general, individuals and PACs can double that limit.

A handful of individuals gave Kind the maximum $5,600. That includes Judith Faulkner, CEO of health software behemoth Epic Systems in the Madison area, and her husband Gordon. The check was Judith Faulkner’s only donation to a politician last year. Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences in Madison, also gave Kind the maximum $5,600.

A representative of the U.S. House receives an annual salary of $174,000.

In the House, Kind is one of 43 members who sit on the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax-writing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he has a lot of support from big business.

Kind received the maximum $10,000 from the political action committees for AT&T, Boeing, Caterpillar, GE, Home Depot, Met Life, Prudential, Xcel Energy, Vanguard Group, Toyota, and many others.

Of Van Orden’s nearly $2 million in campaign donations, many individuals gave him the maximum $5,600, including the usual big spenders on the Wisconsin right: Diane Hendricks, the billionaire owner of ABC Building Supply, who lives in the Beloit area, and Dick and Liz Uihlein, owners of ULINE Shipping Supplies, who each gave the max.

The Supporting Electing American Leaders (SEAL) PAC, which backs conservative military veterans for office, gave Van Orden, himself a former Navy SEAL, the maximum $10,000. The Eye of the Tiger PAC, which supports Republican candidates and is funded by big business, gave him $7,500.

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

TOP 100 DONORS TO KIND IN 2020

DONOR TOTAL DONATION American Bankers Association $10,000 ABBOTT LABORATORIES $10,000 AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY $10,000 AMERICAN COUNCIL OF LIFE INSURERS $10,000 AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS / AFT $10,000 AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION $10,000 AMERICAN OPTOMETRIC ASSOCIATION $10,000 AMERICAN PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSOCIATION $10,000 AMERIPAC / THE FUND FOR A GREATER AMERICA $10,000 AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP $10,000 AT&T $10,000 BOEING CO $10,000 CATERPILLAR $10,000 COLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS $10,000 DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU $10,000 ENTERGY CORP $10,000 ERNST & YOUNG $10,000 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $10,000 HOME DEPOT $10,000 INTERNATIONAL PAPER $10,000 MASS MUTUAL $10,000 METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE $10,000 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS $10,000 NATIONAL THOROUGHBRED RACING ASSOCIATION $10,000 NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY $10,000 NORTHROP GRUMMAN $10,000 PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP $10,000 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL $10,000 SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION / SEIU $10,000 THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS $10,000 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP $10,000 UNITED PARCEL SERVICES / UPS $10,000 USAA $10,000 WINE & SPIRITS WHOLESALERS OF AMERICA $10,000 XCEL ENERGY $10,000 PACIFC LIFE INSURANCE $10,000 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGEONS $10,000 GUARDIAN LIFE INSURANCE $10,000 NATIONAL BEER WHOLESALERS ASSOCIATION $10,000 NATIONAL RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION $10,000 VANGUARD GROUP $10,000 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHETISTS $10,000 NEW DEMOCRAT COALITION $10,000 TOYOTA MOTORS NORTH AMERICA $10,000 CREDIT UNION LEGISLATIVE ACTION COUNCIL / CULAC $10,000 NATIONAL VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION $10,000 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS $10,000 TEACHERS INSURANCE & ANNUITY ASSOCIATION $10,000 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUCK STOP OPERATORS $10,000 NATIONAL AUTOMOBILE DEALERS ASSOCIATION $10,000 UBS AMERICAS $10,000 ECOLAB INC $10,000 AMERICAN CHIROPRACTIC ASSOCIATION $10,000 INVESTMENT COMPANY INSTITUTE $10,000 AMERICAN COLLEGE OF RHEUMATOLOGY $10,000 NATIONAL MULTIFAMILY HOUSING COUNCIL $10,000 SENTRY INSURANCE $10,000 INDEPENDENT COMMUNITY BANKERS OF AMERICA $10,000 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION $10,000 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ENROLLED AGENTS $10,000 INSURED RETIREMENT INSTITUTE $10,000 EQUIPMENT LEASING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION $10,000 AMGEN $10,000 NATIONWIDE MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY $9,000 NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE $9,500 HEWLETT PACKARD $9,000 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL $9,000 NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION $9,000 NATIONAL ROOFING CONTRACTORS $9,000 AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION $9,000 TRANSAMERIA CORP $9,000 COMCAST CORPORATION & NBC UNIVERSAL $8,500 WALMART $8,500 AMERICAN COUNCIL OF ENGINEERING COMPANIES $8,500 NOVO NORDISK $7,737 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE $7,500 AMERICAN COLLEGE OF EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS $7,500 AMERICAS HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS $7,500 BASF $7,500 CIGNA $7,500 LIBERTY MUTUAL CO $7,500 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS $7,500 PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS $7,500 FEDERAL EXPRESS / FEDEX $7,500 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS $7,500 ANTHEM INC $7,500 OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139 $7,500 LABORERS INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA / LIUNA $7,500 NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL $7,500 CHS INC $7,500 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS $7,500 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION $7,500 HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION ALLIANCE $7,500 NATL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COOP ASSOC $7,500 FIDELITY FMR LLC $7,500 SHAKOPEE MDEWAKANTON SIOUX COMMUNITY $7,050 AMERICAN VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION $7,000 AMAZON.COM SERVICES $7,000

PEOPLE WHO GAVE KIND THE LEGAL MAX IN 2020

CONTRIBUTOR TOTAL PLACE OF RESIDENCE BEKENSTEIN, ANITA S $5,600 Wayland, MA BEKENSTEIN, JOSHUA (JOSH) $5,600 Wayland, MA CONROY, KEVIN T $5,600 Madison, WI DOANE, RUSSELL $5,600 Menomonie, WI FAULKNER, GORDON T $5,600 Mount Horeb, WI FAULKNER, JUDITH $5,600 Mount Horeb, WI FISHER, ROBERT J (BOB) $5,600 San Francisco, CA GRAY, JONATHAN D (JON) $5,600 New York, NY GRAY, MINDY D $5,600 New York, NY GRAYER, JONATHAN $5,600 Harrison, NY KLARMAN, SETH ANDREW $5,600 Boston, MA LAUX, JOSEPH $5,600 La Crosse, WI PARKER, ALEXANDRA LENAS $5,600 Palo Alto, CA PARKER, SEAN $5,600 Palo Alto, CA ROTH, HOWARD $5,600 Wauzeka, WI SCHNICK, ROSALIE A $5,600 La Crosse, WI SIMONS, NATHANIEL HENRY (NAT) $5,600 Berkeley, CA WANEK, RON $5,600 Arcadia, WI

TOP 100 DONORS TO VAN ORDEN IN 2020

CONTRIBUTOR TOTAL TYPE CITY OF RESIDENCE STATE VAN ORDEN FOR WI-03 $34,501 Non-Individual BETHESDA MD CONGRESSIONAL MAJORITY CMTE $10,000 Non-Individual BAKERSFIELD CA SEAL PAC SUPPORTING ELECTING AMERICAN LEADERS $10,000 Non-Individual WASHINGTON DC SCHUH, KONYA D $8,400 Individual JANESVILLE WI EYE OF THE TIGER PAC $7,500 Non-Individual ARLINGTON VA SMITH JR, HAROLD BYRON $5,600 Individual PALM BEACH FL HILLMAN, TATNALL LEA $5,600 Individual ASPEN CO KRESS, DONALD F $5,600 Individual GREEN BAY WI DHEIN, JERE E $5,600 Individual GREEN BAY WI WEGNER, KENNETH $5,600 Individual ELMHURST IL HENDRICKS, KIMBERLEE K (KIM) $5,600 Individual JANESVILLE WI NELSON, GRANT E $5,600 Individual PRESCOTT WI MICHELS, TIMOTHY J (TIM) $5,600 Individual HARTLAND WI MICHELS, BARBARA A $5,600 Individual HARTLAND WI UIHLEIN, RICHARD ELLIS (DICK) $5,600 Individual LAKE FOREST IL JOHNSON SR, MARK O $5,600 Individual RICE LAKE WI NELSON, CAROL J $5,600 Individual PRESCOTT WI WEBER, DONALD J (DON) $5,600 Individual LA CROSSE WI HARTUNG, DANIEL J $5,600 Individual MADISON WI MICHELS, PATRICK D $5,600 Individual BROWNSVILLE WI HENDRICKS, DIANE M $5,600 Individual AFTON WI TOLL, NANCY A $5,600 Individual FRANKLIN WI ZORE, DIANE $5,600 Individual RIVER HILLS WI PREGONT, JOSEPH T $5,600 Individual JANESVILLE WI MICHELS, MARYSUE C $5,600 Individual BROWNSVILLE WI LUDINGTON, PATRICIA A $5,600 Individual ONALASKA WI LOMMEN, RICK $5,600 Individual ONALASKA WI HILLMAN, ROBERTA W (BOBBIE) $5,600 Individual ASPEN CO SCHLOEMER, JAMES H $5,600 Individual MENOMONEE FALLS WI MACDONALD JR, WILLIAM F $5,600 Individual AMBLER PA WEEKLEY, RICHARD WELDON (DICK) $5,600 Individual HOUSTON TX WHITELOCK, VIRGINIA E $5,600 Individual SAN DIEGO CA UIHLEIN, ELIZABETH A (LIZ) $5,600 Individual LAKE FOREST IL BURKE, KATHRYN M $5,600 Individual FOX POINT WI MICHELS, KEVIN P $5,600 Individual FOND DU LAC WI MICHELS, CONNIE L $5,600 Individual FOND DU LAC WI MULLINS, LUKE $5,600 Individual JUNCTION CITY WI LUDINGTON, DAVID $5,600 Individual ONALASKA WI JOHNSON, BARBARA B $5,600 Individual RICE LAKE WI BOYCE, RICHARD W (DICK) $5,600 Individual WOODSIDE CA CARNEY, THOMAS $5,600 Individual DARIEN WI FOX, BRENT A $5,600 Individual JANESVILLE WI FRANKE, JAY $5,600 Individual MIAMI BEACH FL MCKENNA, MIKE $5,600 Individual MILTON WI MCKENNA, DIAMOND $5,600 Individual MILTON WI HERRO, DAVID $5,600 Individual MIAMI BEACH FL MLEJNEK, CHRIS $5,600 Individual RICE LAKE WI EVANS, CAROL A $5,600 Individual SAN DIEGO CA GELATT, PHILIP M $5,600 Individual LA CROSSE WI LETOURNEAU, EDWARD J $5,600 Individual DODGEVILLE WI LEY, FRED $5,600 Individual BOZEMAN MT WIESER, MARK A $5,600 Individual WISCONSIN DELLS WI IRVING, CRAIG $5,600 Individual SAN DIEGO CA HEIDT, GERALD $5,600 Individual SAN DIEGO CA SCHARLAU, CHRISTINA C $5,600 Individual ELK MOUND WI ARNOLD, SARA $5,300 Individual ELM GROVE WI NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL CMTE $5,000 Non-Individual WASHINGTON DC MIKE HUCKABEE CAMPAIGN CMTE $5,000 Non-Individual LITTLE ROCK AR DICKMAN, CRAIG $5,000 Individual GREEN BAY WI BUSCH III, AUGUST ANHEUSER $5,000 Individual SAINT PETERS MO LEDWELL, STEVEN $5,000 Individual TEXARKANA TX RICHARDSON JR, DR JOHN B $5,000 Individual VESTAVIA AL RICHARDSON, SONJA H $5,000 Individual VESTAVIA AL GUARDIAN FUND $5,000 Non-Individual PITTSBORO NC 3RD DISTRICT REPUBLICAN PARTY OF WISCONSIN $5,000 Non-Individual LA CROSSE WI KOLBER, VINCENT A $4,800 Individual CHICAGO IL FETTIG, ROBERT P (BOB) $4,800 Individual LAKE GENEVA WI PEDERSON, TIMOTHY G (TIM) $4,800 Individual HARTLAND WI WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN PARTY $4,500 Non-Individual MADISON WI BLAINE LUETKEMEYER CAMPAIGN CMTE $4,500 Non-Individual ST ELIZABETH MO ELECTING MAJORITY MAKING EFFECTIVE REPUBLICANS $4,500 Non-Individual ANOKA MN KABARA, BETTY Z $4,500 Individual GALENA IL HERZOG, SHAWN $4,300 Individual PLOVER WI STEPHEN J (STEVE) SCALISE CAMPAIGN CMTE $4,000 Non-Individual NEW ORLEANS LA SORRELL, STEVEN A $4,000 Individual INDIANAPOLIS IN HANSEN, MICHAEL L $3,800 Individual FORT LAUDERDALE FL LESAR, NICK $3,800 Individual WHITEWATER WI MOORE, NOEL $3,800 Individual CHICAGO IL BECK, ELAINE E $3,800 Individual ORO VALLEY AZ SCOTT, JOHN D $3,500 Individual LAKE DELTON WI HAUMSCHILD, JOHN $3,400 Individual OCONOMOWOC WI SCHARLAU, JOHN $3,300 Individual ELK MOUND WI HOLLFELDER, THOMAS A $3,300 Individual ELKHART LAKE WI PAPENFUSS, JERRY $3,300 Individual WINONA MN ASCHER, GARY $3,250 Individual SPARTA WI GOUGE, DANIEL $3,250 Individual BROOKFIELD WI AYLWARD, RICHARD J $3,000 Individual NEENAH WI RUSCH, JACK C $3,000 Individual ONALASKA WI MARTIN, JOSEPH C $3,000 Individual APPLETON WI CAMPBELL, ROBERT ROY $3,000 Individual LA CROSSE WI US ISRAEL PAC USI $3,000 Non-Individual HOLLYWOOD FL FOSTER, GREGG $3,000 Individual JACKSON WY SCHUETTE, CONNIE $2,825 Individual WAUSAU WI MILLER, DONALD K $2,800 Individual PALM BEACH FL ASNESS, CLIFF $2,800 Individual NEW YORK NY DAVID, JACK $2,800 Individual NEW HARTFORD CT HANNA, DAVID W $2,800 Individual IRVINE CA GRIMES, WINDI $2,800 Individual HOUSTON TX PEROT JR, H ROSS $2,800 Individual DALLAS TX HANNA, VIRGINIA L $2,800 Individual IRVINE CA

Like this: Like Loading...