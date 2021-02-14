Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Love Cleaning? GiGi’s Playhouse has strict protocol for safety and is looking for someone to come in during “off” hours to clean and sanitize. Talk to Nicki if you want more information. Call 715-370-6652 or email nklatt@gigisplayhouse.org.

Do you have a Passion for Helping Prepare Your Community for Disaster? The Red Cross Community Preparedness Educator is a virtual role that helps educate people on how to reduce the risk of disaster and prepare to respond if one occurs in our area. Programs are designed for youth, adults and businesses. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Warm Meals bring Warm Hearts. Meals on Wheels is a volunteer program through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin. It provides a hot meal to home bound older adults. Pick up meals to deliver, on weekdays from 10:20 – 10:30am and most routes will take approximately 1 hour. Regular or short-term and substitute roles available. Contact 1- 888-486-9545 or 715-261-6070 or email adrc@adrc-cw.org.

Covid Kindness. Are you an RN who is retired or currently licensed? Volunteer registration to help with Covid-19 vaccinations is being taken for possible future engagement. Sign up at www.weavrwi.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Give the Gift of Brand New Socks. The Open Door assists people getting back on track after incarceration. Often they need basic clothing items such as socks for adult men and women. To donate contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Do you Care about Area Teens? KATS (Keep Area Teens Safe) is in need of gloves, masks and sanitizing wipes for the new home in Wausau. Contact Kathleen if you can donate. Contact 715-298-5053 or 715-370-0083 or email director@katsinc.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

