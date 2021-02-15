By Shereen Siewert

At least two people were injured last week in a chain reaction crash that started with a large truck overturned on Hwy. 51, Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials reported Monday.

The LCSO, in their weekly report, said the driver of a large straight truck traveling on Hwy. 51 near County Road Q drifted onto an ice-covered shoulder, which caused the truck to leave the roadway and overturn. The crash happened on Monday.

The road was restricted for more than three hours while the truck was up righted and removed. The driver, a 49-year-old Wausau man, reported minor injuries in the crash.

While deputies were investigating the crash a second crash happened at the same section of the roadway. That crash, a rear-end collision, was blamed on speed and also resulted in minor injuries.

No names were released and police did not say if any citations were issued.

Like this: Like Loading...