Donald D. Hadley

Donald Dennis Hadley, age 82, passed away at home on January 19, 2021.

He was born March 5, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa to Harold and Margaret Hadley. The family later moved to Wausau, WI where he spent the majority of his childhood/teen years. He attended Catholic school there until an unfortunate incident involving him and one of his classmates (putting limburger cheese in close proximity to a radiator) resulted in a transfer to the public school system. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1956 before going to Spencerian Business College to pursue a career in retail. Don then married Arlene Jakubek on July 4, 1957 and they later divorced.

Most of his retail career was in the shoe business. He worked with and eventually had a partnership in the Twin Cities with Bill Frautschi (Grove Shoes), taking over the shoe store after Bill passed away. Don helped out one of the Frautschi children who was still in school (Trudi) after both parents had passed and was dubbed “Had-Dad”. He married Jeannine Lindquist on October 5, 1978 in Apple Valley, MN and they moved to Rochester, MN where Don continued his retail career at Massey’s Department Store.

Don then became owner of O&B Shoe Store in downtown Rochester and eventually added a store at the TJ Maxx Plaza; he was known about town as “the Soleman”. He could sell you anything and believed in making work fun, and both owned and worked O&B shoes until he was 80 years old.

He loved his business friends (Canadian Honker, Eagle Drug, Ell Boutique, Hanny’s, Hers, Leisure Aquatics, Pappy’s, Shuler Shoes, Tangerine, Victorias, Wells Fargo, West Bank, to name a few), his customers (locally and from around the globe of whom some spent time at his home, the Hadley Hotel) and especially all of his employees who he thought of as family.

When it came to getting a good pair of shoes, he often said he could fit “anything that moves”. If you were at one of the two shoe stores and needed a pair of shoes located at the other store, he would hop into the Solemobile and get it to you within 20 1/2 minutes (best record was 14 minutes and that was without a speeding ticket but probably because he sold shoes to his friends in blue). If you couldn’t get out of your car or leave your home, hotel room or hospital bed, he would bring the shoes to you. If they fit properly, then he would let you pay for them.

Don enjoyed looking for morel mushrooms and playing cards with neighborhood friends (Jack and Vivien Har), football (Green Bay), a morning dip in the pool, and winter vacations by the ocean with friends (Monsignors Hargesheimer and Grubisch, Kroms, Mildes and Nusses). He also performed in all ten of the St. Pius X Church dinner theaters playing various and always nefarious roles which included Mr. Potato Head, the good witch of the north, and other unmentionables. His favorite saying was “I started with nothing and I have most of it left.”

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; brothers, Douglas Hadley (Karla) and Mark Hadley (Debbie); and sister, Sally Burr. He leaves behind six children, Charles Hadley (Cindy), Carrie Elder (Rob), Cathy Anderson, James Hadley (Donna), John Hadley (Anita) and Andrea Kaplowitz (Josh); 19 grandchildren, Jennifer Bartholomay (Jason), Jake Hadley and best friend Maranda Blackwell, Jordan Hadley and best friend, Dani Schafer, Anthony Verderame (Leah), Jonathan Verderame (Julie), Adam Kirwin, Nate Anderson, Lauren Seog (Adam), Jeanette Hadley, Kara Shakya (Prakash), Brent and Zachary Hadley, Collin Buckler, Thomas Hadley, Noah Hadley, Bella Hadley, Isaiah Hadley (due to arrive later this month), Eli Kaplowitz, Evelyn Kaplowitz, Simon Kaplowitz; 10 great grandchildren, Madelynn and Ethan Bartholomay, Michael and Eleanor Verderame, Maya Mørch, Emma Verderame, Griffin Seog, Aria and Sidhartha Shakya, Halley Hadley; and nine very grand pooches; Harold, Leo, Puga, Doc, Bentley, Murphy, Caffrey, Gatsby and Norman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Harold Hadley, who founded Hadley Office Products in 1965.



The Memorial Mass for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Minnetonka, MN.

Memorials to Seasons Hospice and St. Pius X Church.

Julie J. LaVake

Julie Jean (Klinger) LaVake left her earthly home Friday, February 5, 2021 with her children beside her. Her spirit was fighting but the body was far to weak. It just wore out. Julie was born August 11, 1963 to James and Jeanne (Wendorf) Klinger. She endured a lifelong battle with Muscular Dystrophy and its many pitfalls with strength, courage, and determination. She got her first wheelchair on her 8th birthday. Unthought of things, like lifting a glass or spoon to our mouth, was impossible for her. This never held her back. She took on life headfirst and faced bigger challenges that we never thought possible, such as giving birth and raising 2 children. On Friday February 5, 2021 while resting, she took her last breath around 5:00 pm and was carried off by the Angel of Mercy to be at peace. We are incredibly sad with her loss and we are also relieved. She is no longer in pain, confined, or dependent. She is now free. Her spirit is running after her grandchildren and walking with the angels. She will forever be with us in spirit and in our hearts. In her younger days Julie mastered knitting, crocheting, and many arts & crafts. With her computer, Julie did flyers for Central Wisconsin Polka Club dances, menus for restaurants, business cards, other clever posters, etc. She loved all the time spent at the lake with her parents and grandparents, aunts & uncles, cousins and friends. She attended Trinity and Zion Lutheran Schools and Wausau West High School. While a student at Wausau West High School she was a student aide in the main office working at the switchboard and even doing the afternoon announcements.

On September 19, 1992 she married Michael Garrett LaVake at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He survives. Beside her husband and parents, she is survived by her children James (Cheyenne Lato) and Veronica LaVake. Grandchildren Avery Autumn and Edward LeRoy (and will miss greeting Brentley Cyril entering this world in March). Stepchildren Tammy LaVake (Randy Thayer) children Valerie & Ryan, Tony LaVake (Tiffany Donahue) children Peter, Robert & Theresa Beltz-LaVake, Tiffany (Travis) Marik children Cody, Lily and Desiree. Brother Jeffrey Klinger. Brother-in-law LeRoy (Sandy) LaVake, sisters-in-law Geri (Jim) Mertes and Tonya LaVake. She is preceded in death by grandparents Edward & Verona Wendorf, Melvin & Vernetta (Mitzie) Klinger, Special cousin & friend Lanette Steinagel and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 20th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403. A private family service will be held with a live stream beginning at 1:50 PM on Sunday, February 21. You may watch the live stream of Julie’s service at brainardfuneral.com on Julie’s obituary page. Pastor Dan Sire will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Julie was at Mount View Vent Unit from mid January to August 10, 2020. Special thanks to James, Veronica, Cheyenne and Terry Lewis for their loving care of Julie for the last 6 months at her home.

Edward P. Lutzow

Edward P. Lutzow, 76, of Weston, formerly of Kaukauna, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Pride TLC in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

Ed was born on January 2, 1945, in Appleton, son of LaRoy and Grace (Walsh) Lutzow. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1963, and went on to attend the UW Oshkosh, graduating from there in 1968.

He worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co in Iowa. Ed later moved to the Wausau area to work as a stock broker and financial advisor. He worked for several brokerage firms in the area before retiring from Baird in 2010.

Ed was involved in the local women’s shelter, the Boys & Girls Club, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed golfing, curling, billiards, and playing poker.

Survivors include his son, Andrew Lutzow of Appleton; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Van Asten of Kaukauna; granddaughter Lillian Lutzow; and sister, Nancy Smith of New London.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LaRoy and Grace Lutzow.

Per Ed’s request, there will be no services held. You may leave condolences and messages for his family by visiting brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 2386, Wausau, WI 54402, or to the Women’s Community Center, 3200 Hilltop Ave., Wausau, WI 54401

The family would like to thank a special friend and neighbor, Jerry, for looking out for Ed.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

Tim Mero

Tim Mero, 79, of Wausau, passed through death on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his wife and daughters by his side.

The son of the late Gordon and Gertrude (Hall) Mero, he was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 5, 1942.

Tim was a loving and devoted husband of 50 years, a father, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend and a remarkable human being. He was an inventor, passionate historian, solver of all puzzles, and an artisan, who enjoyed sharing his many talents and gifts with all those around him. He embraced life through his sense of humor and mischievous wit. He loved nothing more than hitting the road with his wife in search of good food and great wine, enjoying the journey as much as the destination. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family. Tim served our country with honor and loved his wife and children with all of his heart. We are grateful for his life and for the guidance and good humor that he shared.

Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy; five daughters, Leah (Manish) Gajria, Rachel (Jerald Kraft) Mero, Sarah (Brad) Keene, Jessica Mero and Annie (Shea) Kisabeth; six grandchildren, Noah, Nikhil, Morgan, Madison, Brennan and Kellan; one brother, Tom (Joan) Mero; two sisters, Gerry (Don) Chapdelaine and Mary Mero; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Peggy Hickey, Mike (Moira) Hickey, Jim (Susie) Hickey, Terry (Sue) Hickey, Patty (Al) Poticny, Bridget (Mark) Griffin and Eileen (Pat) Meehan; and lots and lots of nieces and nephews.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau and will be livestreamed for the public at stanneswausau.org beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Catholic Charities Warming Center in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Shirley R. Peterson

Shirley R. Peterson, 92, Wausau, died Friday February 12, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 3, 1928 in Tomahawk, daughter of the late Paul and Martha (Filbrandt) Bebeau. On June 28, 1947, she married the love of her life Ellis “Pete” Peterson in Tomahawk. He preceded her in death July 20, 1996.

Prior to her retirement, Shirley had been employed at Wausau Insurance Company as a Credit Procedure Analyst. As a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shirley was also a member of their Parish Council of Catholic Women, was a funeral lunch coordinator, was a Eucharistic Distributor among other volunteer church activities. She also was a volunteer at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and had been a member of the Wausau Insurance Co. Women’s Club and the Jaycette’s. She golfed in a Ladies Golf League and even had a hole in one to her credit. Extremely active, Shirley was always open to any adventure that would come her way. She was truly an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, being at their cottage on the lake, gardening, cross stitch and putting puzzles together, but especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

Survivors include many special nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and many close friends through the years that were like family to Shirley. She will be greatly missed, but so happy she will be reunited with Pete once again.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by brothers, Leon, Paul Jr. and Edward Bebeau, sisters, Dorothy Hohl, Rosella Crass, Mercedes Reyant and Beatrice Marqui.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 20, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in the Gleason Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. The funeral mass will be Livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kenneth W. Lawrence

Kenneth W. Lawrence, 81, Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 11, 2021 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

He was born January 3, 1940 in Wausau, son of the late Wilbur and Alice (Kittel) Lawrence. Ken attended and graduated from Wausau High School in 1959. After a short time in vocational school he decided to serve his country. Ken proudly served in the Navy from 1960 to 1964 on the USS Forestal. He met his wife, Mary, in 1964, and on August 21, 1965 he married Mary Thompson at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She continues to reside in the home where they raised their two daughters.

In his earlier years Ken was a delivery driver for the former Stueber’s Dairy. After that he went to work for Gardner Bakery until his retirement. Ken was active in bowling, playing on a weekly league and tournaments, and playing cards with his father and mother in law was a weekly event. He enjoyed Friday fish fry at Paul’s Valley Inn and loved old fashions. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, puzzles, Sunday drives and yearly family vacations up north. Ken loved spending time with his grandchildren no matter what they wanted to do. Sunday breakfasts, watching baseball games, dance recitals, school concerts, coloring books, sharing his love of Military service in the Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lawrence, Wausau, his daughters, Jennifer (Jeffrey) See, Weston and Katherine (Todd) Freiberg, Yorkville, Illinois, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Steve) Stark, Meghan See, Jeffrey, Alex and Sydney Freiberg, one great grandson, Logan Stark, one brother, Tom (Jody) Lawrence, Schofield and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Plant Dudley Post #10, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as facemasks required by all who attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kenneth “Gov” Zocher

Kenneth “Gov” James Zocher, 65, Athens, died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 unexpectedly at his home. He was born May 25, 1955 in Wausau, son of the late Hilbert and Shirley (Ziegel) Zocher. He married Barbara Schreiner on July 4, 1980. They later divorced on August 17, 1989.

Ken graduated from Athens High School and attended college briefly. After that he worked in the woods with his dad. He also helped his parents run Zoch’s Wayside, which he later on was owner/operator of. After selling the bar, he worked for many years at Hurd Millwork. At the time of his death he was currently employed with Eastbay.

Throughout the years, he enjoyed a very social life. Some of his favorite pastimes included playing softball in his younger days, pool, bowling, horseshoes and dartball. He liked running the local turkey shoots. And as many know, he really enjoyed dancing. He was also involved with church, being on the board of trustees for some time. Ken ran for 86th District WI State Assembly a few times, which led to his nickname “Gov”. He was a very proud father and grandfather. Kenny will be remembered for his smile he often had followed with a giggle you’ll never forget. Most importantly he was good to everyone he came in contact with. He truly will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurel (Adam) Pitzke of Stetsonville; a grandson, Brandon Seefeld (Kaila Dunahee) of Athens; two granddaughters, Hailey and Faith Pitzke of Stetsonville; a great granddaughter, Daisy Seefeld of Athens; siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Strunk, Robert Zocher, both of Athens, and Kay (Todd) Roth of Mosinee; 8 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Shirley Zocher and a grandson, Paul Pitzke.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be at church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date.

Joyce A. Gotter

Joyce Ann Gotter, 84, Mosinee passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Acorn Hill. She was born to the late Frank and Margaret (Blaisdell) Harris on September 17, 1936.

She is survived by her children; two sons, Ronald (Sue) Kusiak, Dennis (Kim) Kusiak, four daughters; Margee (Alan) Gribowski, Susan (Randy) Brown, Claudette (Randy) Amundson, Cindy (Joe) Jirgl, sister and brother-in-law Judy (Lynn) Bremer, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Gotter, brothers and sister-in-laws Douglas (Beverly) Harris, Sr., Garth (Doris) Harris and sister and brother-in-law Phyllis (Elmer) Burns.

Joyce loved the outdoors whether it was watching the humming birds, looking at flowers or the famous pontoon boat rides. She also enjoyed her jaunts to the casino with her girlfriends.

Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 with a prayer service officiated by Pastor Phyllis Smoot.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com

Michael W. Pinney II

Michael W. Pinney II, age 37, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2021.

Michael was born in Kenosha, WI on July 21st, 1983, to Michael and Margaret (Jones) Pinney. He graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards, Wisconsin in 2001. He welcomed his two daughters Ilana Pinney in 2004 and Bailey Pinney in 2005. On October 15th, 2016 he married the love of his life Stacey Soik. He pursued a career in supervisor of sales with TDS.

Michael was an avid fisherman where he could be found spending most of his past time on the water. He was passionate for movies, music, gaming and cooking. Michael always had a love for sports, whether it was wrestling and playing football in his high school years or watching the Badgers and Packers play. Michael also had enlisted in the United States Army National Guard after high school where he was a radar operator until he was honorably discharged. Michael loved spending time with his family, friends and two dogs Shadow and Max. He would always be found with a contagious smile, making others laugh around him and living life to the fullest.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (Soik) Pinney; his daughters, Ilana and Bailey Pinney of Wisconsin Rapids, One brother Jordan (Natalie Dillman) Pinney and children Isabella and Brody Pinney of Blaine, MN; his mother Margaret Jones and Stepfather Larry Biddle of Amherst, WI; Stepmother Patti Pruss of Nekoosa, WI. Also survived by In-laws, Jerry and Barb (Vicker) Soik of Plover, WI; Brother in-law Scott (Ashlee Cheever) Soik and son Krew Soik of Plover WI; Sister in-law Stephanie (Soik) and Kyle Kent, and daughter Josslyn Kent of Dickeyville, WI.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael and grandparents.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M followed by Service officiated by Pastor Jeff O’Connor. Burial will follow to Restlawn Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Lydia L. Walter

Lydia L. Walter, 84, formerly of Aniwa, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

Lydia was born on April 6, 1936 in the town of Plover, the daughter of Louis and Alice (Spaulding) Kainz.

On October 9, 1954, Lydia was united in marriage to Gary Walter in Hogarty. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2015.

Lydia was the kitchen manager for the Aniwa Elementary School for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a wonderful cook and always made sure everyone had enough to eat.

Lydia enjoyed going up north to the cabin in Lake Tomahawk and was an avid reader and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

She was a faithful member of the Hogarty Community Church. Lydia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lydia is survived by her children, Gary (Mindy) Walter Jr. of West Palm Beach, FL, Wendi (David) Erickson of Junction City and Nathan (Donna) Walter of Hogarty; six grandchildren, Garrett (Amanda) Erickson, Brandon (friend Ashley) Erickson, Davis (fiancé Sarah) Erickson, Casey (Josie) Walter and Trent (Alex) Walter; six great-grandchildren, Jace, Sage, Jaxen, Wyatt, Grant and Emmett and one brother Larry Kainz of Wausau.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Corey Shane Walter and siblings, John, Arthur, Wilbur, Fred, Louis, Bernard, Del, Robert and James Kainz, Nellie Miller, Doris Yogodic, Mary Dunnifer and Delores Walz.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hogarty Community Church, Hogarty. Rev. Roger Davis will preside. Burial will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Hogarty.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home for the loving and compassionate care given to Lydia the past several years.

William E. Switalla

William E. Switalla, 85 of Wittenberg, died peacefully on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and under the tender loving care of his granddaughter, Abby Owens.



Bill was born on January 1, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Elizabeth (Golly) Switalla. On October 29, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lynne McDonald at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Chicago. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2010.

Bill proudly served in the National Guards for seven years. As a child, Bill was always busy and was fascinated with magic and loved to show his family. He had many jobs throughout his life and loved learning. His first job was with Hall Printing Co in Illinois which began his strong love for photography. He then worked for Riverview Amusement Park where he ran the Rotor, another job he loved. But then came his beloved dairy cows.

Bill owned and operated a dairy farm in the town of Wittenberg for over 40 years…loving every minute of it. Bill also worked at North Star Casino in Bowler for over 20 years. He loved his tropical fish, birds and trains…so much so that he opened the Whistle Stop Shop in Wittenberg. He and Lynne owned and operated Wittenberg Floral where he met many people when making floral deliveries.

Bill enjoyed many activities, to name a few would include camping, traveling, or being on his boat. For many years, he and his brothers would make their annual fishing trip to Leech Lake in Minnesota. Above all, Bill cherished the simple things in life and the love of his family.

Bill is survived by his two children, Debora (David) Owens and William (Renee) Switalla, both of Wittenberg; grandchildren, Billie Lynne (Gary) Talbert, Taylor Owens, Abby (Justin Hartleben) Owens, David Owens, Victoria (Andrew) Barker, Emily Komosa, Phillip Komosa, Samantha (Ed Haywood) Komosa, William (Breann Premeau) Switalla, Randi (Christian Eccles) Switalla and Cora Switalla; great grandchildren, Owen, Lucas, River, Cedar, Iris, Ivy, Kane, Ian, Violet, Quinn, Sophie, Lauren, Rozlyn, Leland, Donald and Niccie and four siblings, Howard Switalla, Raymond Switalla, James Switalla and Diane Wegner, all of Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 10:30am on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will preside.

Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors provided. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg and will continue at 9am on Thursday at St. Philomena Catholic Church.

Richard B. Carlson

Richard ‘Dick’ Carlson, 84 of Bowler, died at his home, ‘The Farm’, on Friday, February 12, 2021, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Dick was born on April 11, 1936 to Walter and Jennie (Lind) Carlson. He grew up in the Birnamwood area and joined the Army after graduation, serving in Alaska.

He married Rachel Ostrowski in Hatley and together they started their family, The Carlson’s. Nine kids strong, they gave the kids a good work ethic and core family values.

Everyone remembers him as a strong man, farming in Ripon, Oshkosh and Shawano before establishing ‘The Farm’ in Bowler, a place where everyone was welcome.

Dick enjoyed music, especially the country greats. He liked sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee. He liked cars, his cat ‘Coyhis’ and cheering on the Chicago Bears.

He never found a need to travel preferring to be at home in case any of the kids or grandkids would stop in and he could make them a bite to eat.

He will be missed by his wife of over 60 years, Rachel and their children and families; Karen, Keith (Vivian), Kris (Dawn), Kurt, Kip, Ken (Shana), Kaleen and Adam (Diane); 15 grandchildren, Collin, Kyle, Kristin, Rick, Justin, Sonya, Ashley, Tristin, Matthew, Josh, Joey, Emily, Cassie, Grace and Anna and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; and son Joe Richard, “I get to see you again.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside.

Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood.

Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

A special ‘Thank You’ to LeRoyer Hospice for their compassionate care.

Rest in peace Dad, Daddy, Pa, Grandpa, Big Dicky, Dicka. You will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please go out and have one for Big D.

