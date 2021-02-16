By Shereen Siewert

Fire crews from several area departments responded Tuesday to a home in Marathon engulfed in flames, with pets still unaccounted for.

The call came in at about 9:42 a.m. The home is near Alpine Road and County Road B in the town of Marathon. Initial reports suggest all residents safely evacuated the home but pets were still inside when the 911 call was made.

Crews are staging at the corner of County Road B and Evergreen.

City of Wausau, Kronenwetter, Mosinee, Riverside, Edgar and Marathon fire crews are among those responding along with the Salvation Army for support.

There’s no word yet on what started the blaze. This is a developing story that will be updated.

