Wausau, WI – The Wausau RiverWolves, Culvers and The Salvation Army of Wausau have partnered together for the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on February 20th at 7:10pm. All fans are encouraged to bring a new/gently used Teddy Bear(s) to that game and when the RiverWolves score their first goal of the game fans throw their Teddy Bear(s) onto the ice to benefit kids in North-Central Wisconsin.

“Our organization takes pride in doing our part to help the communities and kids throughout North-Central Wisconsin that we serve. The teddy bear toss game on February 20th at Marathon Park Ice Arena is just one way we work to provide our help for those in need throughout our season,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Tickets for the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Culvers are available via riverwolveshockey.com. Availability is limited.

Like this: Like Loading...