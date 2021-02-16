Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Patrick and Brooke Meverden announce the birth of their son Arthur Allen, born at 11:01 p.m. Feb. 7, 2021. Arthur weighed 8 pounds.

Ryan and Amber Tesch announce the birth of their son Everett Ryan, born at 9:07 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021. Everett weighed 8 pounds.

Abraham and Abby Shinners announce the birth of their daughter Averie Jo, born at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021. Averie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Scott Thompson and Becky Helf announce the birth of their daughter Kynlee June, born at 10:04 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021. Kynlee weighed 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...