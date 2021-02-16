By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau Police Department released a video Tuesday showing a hit-and-run crash now under investigation. See the full video at the end of this story.

“Thankfully, the only thing run over in this video was a stop sign,” a Wausau PD Facebook posts reads. “If you happen to know this individual or have seen this vehicle, please give us a call as we would like to discuss with them reimbursement for said stop sign.”

The crash happened at about 1:34 a.m. Tuesday involving what appears to be a white Chevrolet Cruze, which will now have front bumper cover damage.

Police say several people came out of Intermission Bar, on Fourth Street, to speak with the alleged suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao at (715) 261-7968.

