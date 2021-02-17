The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hola, future family! Have you ever seen such a beautiful face or even laid eyes on such a good lookin’ dog? I sure didn’t think so.

My name is Manotas and I’m ready to be your everything. I’m a 77-pound love muffin who is 100 percent ready to spend the rest of my life at your side, looking up into your eyes. My energy is contagious and I’m always ready to play or cuddle with you- you choose! I shared my last home with two Yorkies and don’t seem to mind the cats I’ve met at the shelter so there’s no reason I won’t fit into the pack you might already have at home.

Let’s fall in love! Come by and meet me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...