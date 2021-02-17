By Shereen Siewert

A plea deal appears to be in the works for the Wausau man who allegedly crashed his boat in August into a west side park at a high rate of speed

Joel Kleiber, 49, is facing felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court after bystander video captured him speeding across Lake Wausau and ramming his watercraft onto a boat ramp at D.C. Everest Park, 1800 S. Third Ave., on the city’s southwest side. See the full video and additional details about the incident here.

Kleiber, who faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in the crash, was arrested after being identified through photos and videos taken at the scene.

During a pretrial conference Feb. 15, Kleiber’s defense attorney requested a plea hearing in the case and said an agreement is in place. A separate case involving criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct has not yet been settled.

A plea hearing is set for May 11. Kleiber is free on bond.

Like this: Like Loading...