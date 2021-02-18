Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail will transport you to a tropical paradise, complete with a fabulous beach and gorgeous blue waves lapping the sand (well, at least in your mind!) The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Blue Hurricane

1 1/2 oz. Raspberry vodka

1 1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Sweet & Sour mix

Cranberry juice

To create the blue hurricane, measure the vodka, Blue Curacao, sweet and sour and pour into a hurricane or daiquiri glass, top with cranberry juice and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

