Wausau, Wis. – After a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ordered the state’s wolf hunt must begin this month, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board this week unanimously approved a harvest quota of 200 wolves. The hurriedly arranged hunt and all of the legal, political and biological ramifications will be the topic on “Route 51” at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

The action was set in motion following the Trump administration’s November decision to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list. That delisting went into effect last month, triggering a state statute that requires the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to set up a wolf hunting season. The DNR originally planned to wait until November to plan for the season.

WPR environmental reporter Danielle Kaeding will share the latest in the quickly evolving story. Then guest host Dean Kallenbach will moderate a conversation with Luke Hilgemann, president of Hunter Nation, the organization that successfully sued the DNR’s decision to not immediately resume the hunt after the delisting of the wolves; Adrian Wydeven, a retired DNR wildlife biologist, now working with the group Wisconsin Green Fire of Rhinelander, which opposes opening the hunt this month; and Peter David, wildlife biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission in Odanah.

Listeners are encouraged to call (800) 228-5615 during the program to share their thoughts and questions, or email the show at ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...