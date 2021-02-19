WAUSAU — This summer, The Branch Academy will return to offer juniors and seniors to be (in the 2021-2022 school year) an opportunity to earn college credit while showcasing their talents for business and community leaders.

Students will work weekly as a team on a challenging innovation problem presented by Northcentral Technical College. The Branch Academy will present students with a unique opportunity to add a real-world experience to their college applications and career portfolio.

The program’s summer session is accepting applications through Wednesday, May 12. Coach mentors for the program are also needed and can apply on The Branch’s website.

The Branch and The Branch Academy are workforce development initiatives formed in partnership by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual. The programs serve as skills accelerators which build businesses and retain talent in central Wisconsin. Both programs teach collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity through the exercise of entrepreneurship.

“This is an opportunity for students to enter an environment where they can apply their classroom skills and transfer it into a real-world business setting.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce.

Students and their guests are invited to attend The Branch Academy’s Demo Day 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 in the Timberwolf Conference Center at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. The event will include a presentation by students to the leadership team from Northcentral Technical College. Those interested in attending Demo Day should register at WausauChamber.com or RSVP by Friday, August 6 to Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce at botten@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5947.

AROW Global, Ansay & Associates LLC, Church Mutual Insurance Company, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Incredible Bank, M3 Insurance, North Central Health Care, Ruder Ware LLSC and Westphal Staffing Inc are sponsors of The Branch. The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, UWSP at Wausau and the Wausau River District are supporters of the program.

