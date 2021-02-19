MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.

Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by March 15. Early deadlines such as those for inland and boundary waters are:

Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20

Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.

As these deadlines approach, it’s important to remember that no ice is ever 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so anglers should check with local fishing clubs and bait shops for current ice conditions.

Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.

The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.

Like this: Like Loading...