By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating a rollover crash on the city’s north side that left one person injured.

The crash was called in at about 7 a.m. in the southbound lane of Hwy. 51 just south of Merrill Avenue. Initial reports suggest the driver was ejected from the vehicle, which landed on its roof.

The Wausau Police Department, at about 7:30 a.m., posted an update on Facebook alerting motorists that on-ramps to southbound Hwy. 51 from Hwy. U and Hwy. K remained closed and southbound travel on Hwy. 51 is restricted to a single lane.

“Please slow down in that area and give extra attention,” the post advised.

There’s no word on the current condition of the driver and no names have been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.

