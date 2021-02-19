Wausau, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks continue to build their 2021 Roster with the addition of Mat Szabo a senior pitcher from Angelo State University.

RHP – Mat Szabo | 6’2 | L/R | Sr. | Angelo State University

Mat Szabo has already made a 2.1 inning appearance on the bump for Angelo State University during the 2021 season where he struck out five. Originally from Ontario, Canada, Mat played for Bowling Green State University and Young Harris University before heading to Angelo State University for his senior year. While at Young Harris University Mat had a 7-4 career record with 69.2 innings on the mound and 91 strikeouts.

“Mat is a great piece that I’m very excited about for this summer,” says Woodchucks Field Manager Corey Thompson, “Mat is a guy that loves the game and loves the work it requires. He’s a proven college veteran that will not only bring success on the mound but as well as in the club house. With Mat being that vet he will be a fantastic leader and will help our young pitchers develop.”

The Wisconsin Woodchucks’ 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

