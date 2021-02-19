Theodore C. Schoenfuss

Theodore “Ted” Schoenfuss, age 91, of Wausau, passed away on February 12, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston.

Ted was born on February 25, 1929, to the late Anton and Theresa (Bauer) Schoenfuss in Marshfield. He grew up in Stratford on the family farm and attended Stratford High School, graduating in 1947.

He served as Sargent in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1951 as a demolition specialist. In 1953, he married Imogene Emmerich and worked for GTE as an installer and later as Supervisor for the Colby area. He retired from the phone company and moved up to Tomahawk to live on the lake; before returning to the Wausau area to live with family until his death.

Ted’s hobbies included fishing, cooking, and gardening. He thoroughly enjoyed yard work and tended to a beautiful flower garden. He was also a skilled rockhound and served as a cub scout den leader for several years.

He is survived by his children, Robert Schoenfuss, William Schoenfuss, Michael Schoenfuss, Jeffery Schoenfuss, Christina Brown, and Laura Schoenfuss; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Imogene; and eight siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military Honors conclude the service by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 Honor Guard of Wausau. Interment will be held at a later date.

Larry E. Burk

Larry Earl Burk, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau. Larry was born June, 7 1936 to Emanuel “Monte” and Beatrice (Rasmussen) Burk in Edgar, Wisconsin and was married to Sharon Cartwright with whom he raised four children.

Larry is survived by children: Lori Metcalfe (Christopher), Jeffrey Burk and Jody Powers (Jeffery), eight grandchildren: Joseph Burk, Sarah Gleason (Eric), James Burk, K.C. Brown (Caleb), Susan Johnston (Charles), Ashley Burk, Alexander Burk and Nicholas Metcalfe and seven great-grandchildren: Kailey Jo, Lily, Tegan, Matthew, Miles, Miriam and Deklan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Burk and granddaughter Elizabeth Powers.

Past owner of Burk’s Fireside Tap, Larry treated his customers as friends. He would learn all about their lives: where they were from, who their children and grandchildren were, what sports their children played and what they were studying. And he never forgot.

Larry liked to fish with his dear friend Larry Wolfe as well as golf and gamble with his best friend Rodney Stanczak; he never shied away from the next round of drinks. He also loved reading history textbooks and drinking a good scotch.

And he secretly helped out countless friends.

Larry’s family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center for their kindness and care and more than a few laughs.

Public visitation will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, followed by a private funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Song Y. Xiong

Song Yang Xiong, 82, (1938-2021) passed away with surrounding family members on February 12th, 2021 at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI.

Song’s father was Txiv Xaiv Kaub Vaj and her mother was Lis Moua.

Song had seven brothers and five sisters.

Song lived a full life filled with interesting moments, twists, and turns. Song was born in Laos and was remarried three times throughout her life due to tragic losses. She lived through many life changing events including the Secret War (a.k.a. Vietnam War). In 1980, Song got married to Nhia Sue Xiong. This marriage would be her third and her last. Song and her family were then relocated to the United States. Although there are many names and organizations to thank for, Nou Va Thao and his side of the family deserves credit for playing a major role in assisting Song and her family to the U.S.

Interestingly, Song and Nhia Sue were brought up with Christian faith despite the majority back in Laos. Even after coming to the U.S. they carried a strong belief. Song would go on to live life a new in the United States, learning and adapting to the new cultural changes. Unexpectedly on April 21st of 2011, Song lost Nhia Sue due to cancer.

Despite the tragic loss, Song continued the rest of her later years raising her Son’s four grandchildren. Song had every opportunity to live her own life freely and moved where she pleased, but yet she selflessly stayed to care for her grandchildren without expecting anything in return. Song raised them with unconditional love as if they were her own children. All four of these grandchildren are now fully adults.

Song is survived by two daughters, one son, one brother, and along with many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Song’s life may not be filled with richness and luxury, but the many life lessons she overcame enriched her own life in different ways.

James W. Harris

James W. Harris, 85 of the town of Franzen, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jim was born on January 3, 1936, in the town of Franzen. The son of Abe and Ina (Day) Harris.

Jim worked as a parts manager at John Deere in Caroline for many years. He loved John Deere and has a vast collection. Jim later moved to Florida where he was a part owner of the A&W Tropicals. Jim loved genealogy, peonies and was an avid science fiction reader.

Jim is survived one brother-in-law, Ernest Delikowski; one sister-in-law, Donna Harris and by many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lloyd (Sylvia) Harris, Ruby (Herman) Weller, Ila Delikowski, John Harris, Alice (Warren) Savidge, Lucille (Florian) Buhl, Dorothy Harris and Walter Harris.

A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.

