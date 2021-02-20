By Shereen Siewert

Parks officials announced they will temporarily close ATV trails approved for winter use due to warming temperatures.

Now through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 all trails allowing winter ATV use will be closed. The closure could be extended based on weather conditions.

Mitchell Fox, motorized recreation coordinator, said operating a snowmobile or winter ATV on a closed trail is trespassing and could result in trail loss.

“The clubs have worked hard to get the trails ready to ride this season,” Fox said. “Don’t disrespect the work they have done.”

Snowmobile and ATV riders can monitor the Snowmobile trail section on the Marathon County Parks web page or call the Marathon County Trails hotline, at 715-261-1550 Option 6 for trail updates.

