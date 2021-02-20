(Marathon Public Library)

Stratford Online Book Club Chat: “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane

3/1-3/31. Please join the Stratford Branch Library for an ongoing, online book club discussion each month that can be done at your own pace rather than during a single meeting! 10:00 a.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Book of the Month Club: “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi

3/1-3/31. While our Athens Book Club is on hiatus from in-person gatherings, we’re still featuring a new book each month and will also send patrons home with questions to get them thinking! 12:00 a.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Virtual Book Club: “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano

Mon. 3/8. Take part in a lively discussion with our Marathon City Branch staff and other book lovers during this monthly virtual book club! 5:45 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Virtual Book Club: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Tues. 3/9. Join our Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers on the second Tuesday of each month for a virtual book discussion, including this mega best-seller by Delia Owens! 1:00 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Secrets of Midwives” by Sally Hepworth

Mon. 3/15. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging,

virtual discussion of our March book club selection, “The Secrets of Midwives” by Lisa Jackson! 1:00 p.m. 715-257-7292. [Online (See event details.)]

