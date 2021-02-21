WAUSAU – Spring is on the way, which means warmer temperatures, rain, and yes – rainbows! The Marathon County Public Library will offer a Grab & Go kit for kids this March that’s sure to brighten up their living space – a 3D rainbow mobile! This craft will be available at all nine MCPL locations from March 1 through March 31, while supplies last.

Each kit will contain strips of colored paper, string, beads, cotton balls and more, which kids will use to create a 3D rainbow on a cloud, which they can then hang from the ceiling or in a window. In addition to being able to use their creativity, this craft will also help kids learn how to tie knots and work with beads.

Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time that it’s open, Monday through Friday. Kits are also available for pick-up by appointment at each of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Interested patrons can call the branch of their choosing and set up an appointment for an in-person visit or for curbside pickup.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per child. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10292.

