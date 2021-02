By Shereen Siewert

At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Wausau on Hwy. 52.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. on Hwy. 52 at CTH X in the town of Wausau. Initial reports suggest a female is injured and was unconscious at the scene. Airbags were deployed.

The age of the person injured is not clear and there’s no word yet on how many occupants were in either vehicle.

Crews are responding. This story will be updated.

