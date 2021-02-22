By Shereen Siewert

All Marathon County snowmobile trails are temporarily closed for much of the week, with one zone set to open Thursday and all zones opening Friday.

Zone 5 is tentatively set to open at 6 a.m. Thursday, with Zones 1-4 and 6 opening at 6 a.m. Friday, weather depending.

Winter ATV use on snowmobile trails continues to be prohibited until 8 a.m. on Feb. 28, parks officials said. This closure could be extended.

Mitchell Fox, motorized recreation coordinator, cited warm temperatures and a limited trail base in the decision to close trails temporarily to allow for improved future conditions.

