NEWS RELEASE – S.C. Swiderski, LLC announces the promotion of several key employees across divisions. The announcement comes as S.C. Swiderski sees continued growth and expansion. In 2021, the company has 7 multi-family projects going into production and over a half a billion dollars of residential projects in development.

Angie Cook has been promoted to Leasing Consultant. In her new role, she will manage River Trail Estates in Weston which has 84 apartments and will be opening Phase II with an additional 28 apartments in 2021.

Lizzie Hompertz has been promoted to Leasing Consultant/Turnover Specialist in the Leasing Department. She will manage Hilltop in Edgar and Blue Stone Estates in Marathon City which will add 30 additional apartments in 2021.

Jacqueline Jacinto has been promoted to Real Estate Coordinator. Jacinto is a licensed Realtor and will handle closing coordination and administration for SCS Real Estate and its licensed agents.

Samantha Kaczor has been promoted to Senior Marketing Coordinator. Kaczor has been instrumental in expanding the brand awareness in new markets. She manages advertising, website management and marketing for all divisions of S.C. Swiderski.

Dawn Keel has been promoted to Senior Structural Designer. Keel plays a key role on the design team creating new building and plan sets, coordinating with structural engineers and performing site inspections.

Pat McElroy has been promoted to Senior Lease-Up Property Manager. McElroy recently received his CAM (Certified Property Manager) credential. He does research and planning for new projects and manages the lease-up phase of new apartments sites.

Kortni Wolf has been promoted to Senior Development Administrator. Wolf recently received her real estate salesperson license. She coordinates land acquisition and the municipal approval process along with administration for title, easement and financing for transactions and projects.

Business Development Manager Jacqui McElroy said, “We are excited to recognize these individuals on their accomplishments and contributions to the company. S.C. Swiderski is grateful to have such talented team members choose to grow their careers with us.”

