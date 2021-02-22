Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jayson Schedgick and Sierra Elizondo announce the birth of their daughter Zimerah Ila Lou, born at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021. Zimerah weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Riley Westfall and Amber Clark announce the birth of their daughter Hannah Rose, born at 7:41 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021. Hannah weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Nick and Mallory Halpin announce the birth of their son Cameron Gerard, born at 7:07 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021. Cameron weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Tyler and Wendy Brunton announce the birth of their daughter Cora Jae, born at 8:41 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021. Cora weighed 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces.

Bradley Klimpke and Naomi Volm announce the birth of their daughter Aubree Jean, born at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021. Aubree weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Nicholas and Andrea Artus announce the birth of their son Asher Nicholas, born at 1:33 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021. Asher weighed 6 pounds, 9 1/2 ounces.

