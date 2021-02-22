Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Easily one of the most bipartisan issues in Central Wisconsin is the legalization of medical marijuana. Medical marijuana can help alleviate pain and discomfort in a myriad of medical conditions.

Referendum votes on the subject overwhelmingly passed in Wood, Marathon and Clark counties which means the issue is widely supported by Republican and Democratic voters. Despite the fact Democrats in the state Assembly and Senate have been fighting for legalization for years Republican leadership like Robin Vos keeps blocking it.

It’s time for the people of Wisconsin to tell Robin Vos and the Republican Party to get this done for the people of Wisconsin.

Brian Giles, Wood County for Legalization

