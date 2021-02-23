By Shereen Siewert

A third suspect is facing homicide charges in connection with the December shooting death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer, whose body was discovered in December southwest of Wausau.

In a news release Tuesday, police announced they arrested 20-year-old Audrey R. Benson, of Marshfield, for being party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide. Benson, who is being held without bond, will have an initial appearance at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Audrey Benson booking photo

Schauer’s body was found Dec. 29 by a fur trapper at the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, just south of Swamp Road.

A father and son were arrested earlier this month in connection with the murder. Jail records show Benson was arrested on Feb. 22. Police have not said how she is allegedly connected to the crime.

On February 5, acting on a citizen tip, investigators located Schauer’s vehicle on a property near Stratford in the Town of Eau Pleine. 19-year-old Jared R. Carl lives at the property and was arrested that day for possession of stolen property related to the homicide along with drug and weapons charges. On February 9, Jared’s father, 50-year-old Shawn R. Carl, was arrested on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide for the death of Christian Schauer and for possession of a fully automatic rifle.

Prosecutors say Jared Carl told police his father shot Schauer five or six times in an argument over drugs.

Shawn Carl is being held on a $1 million bond. Jared Carl is facing possession of stolen property charges, along with related drug and weapons charges. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

Shawn Carl booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Jared Carl booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

