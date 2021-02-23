WAUSAU – Free boxes of food will be available for Marathon County residents who need it from Noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 26, via drive-through at the Wausau Salvation Army. The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

The Salvation Army is receiving 300 pre-packed food boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, arranged through the United Way of Marathon County as part of Hunger Coalition efforts. Residents may drive up on 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries. Those who plan to pick up a box of food for another household that cannot be present need to have a signed note from that household to present at the time of pickup. Wausau Police Department officials remind motorists not to block intersections and driveways along 2nd Avenue.

“We are happy to help get these food boxes into the hands of people who need them,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army, Wausau. “It’s another way to help relieve some of the pressure families are feeling at this time.”

The Salvation Army also has a food pantry and free bread and produce giveaway, available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. via the Callon Street entrance. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There aren’t any income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive the free bread and produce per week, but it is as supplies last. No advance appointment is necessary. Visit sawausau.org for more detailed program information or call 715-845-4272.

