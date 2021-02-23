By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County is one of four sites chosen for a new community-based vaccination clinic to speed distribution statewide, according to a news release from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Additional clinics will be located in La Crosse County, Racine County and another split between Douglas and Barron County. The locations are set to open within the next two months.

The new clinics, a collaboration with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the University of Wisconsin system, local public health departments, and other local partners, aim to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts, Evers said. Various factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for these vaccination clinics. All residents currently eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they live, will be able to schedule an appointment.

Residents can also find vaccination options by contacting their healthcare provider or visiting their local public health department’s website. Beginning March 1, residents can also register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to find a vaccinator who has opted into the registry.

“Our biggest priority is to get shots in arms equitably, quickly, and safely. That is why we will continue adopting strategies and engaging in partnerships that will reduce barriers for individuals currently eligible for vaccine,” said Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We are expanding our capacity to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as more vaccine becomes available and as more people are eligible to be vaccinated. Along with mobile vaccination teams, various local vaccine providers, and pharmacy partners, these clinics are one of the many ways that folks can protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.”

