WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has assembled videos from six of the seven candidates in the spring election for the Wausau School District’s School Board. This online resource for voters is a part of the Chamber’s Business Advocacy efforts and is available for viewing on WausauChamber.com.

The School Board election will be held on Tuesday, April 6. Four of the seven will be voted into office with three serving three-year terms and one serving a one-year limited term. Nicolas Bisgrove, Jon Creisher, Kay Gruling, Cody Nikolai and Karen Vandenberg join incumbents Patrick McKee and Tricia Zunker on the ballot.

Each candidate was asked:

Why are you running for a position on the school board?

What is your vision for the Wausau School District?

Visit WausauChamber.com to view the responses from the candidates and to learn more about Wausau School District Referendum which will also be on the ballot in April.

Like this: Like Loading...