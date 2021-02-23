Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

The recent letter about redistricting from Joyce Leudke should not be overlooked or forgotten.

Quietly, far away in Madison, Republicans are attempting to do what they did before – spend our tax money in shocking amounts for attorneys to redraw our voting districts so that their candidates have insurmountable advantages. This gerrymandering process wrests control of our democracy from voters and gives it to legislators — exactly the opposite of what our constitution intended.

Along with most other counties, the Marathon County Board has passed a resolution in favor of Fair Maps — which would grant redistricting authority to a non-partisan citizens group.

Fair Maps favors neither party (Iowa uses citizen-based redistricting and most current positions there are Republican).

Let you representatives know now that you support Fair Maps and a clean non-partisan approach to redistricting. Whatever we do this time will be with us for the next 10 years.

Jim Force, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...