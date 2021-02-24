(WAUSAU) -The Wausau Winter Frolics Festival was one of the defining community events that spanned decades in Marathon County history. Partially a carnival featuring parades and a Frolic Queen, the Festival was also a winter sports extravaganza hosting competitions in skiing, skating, hockey, curling, sled dog racing, and more.

The Winter Frolics jumpstarted the development of winter sports tourism in Marathon County, transforming the Wausau area into the “Winter Playground” of Wisconsin. Even though the event wasn’t continuously held every year, it was important enough that the community revived it not once, but twice. And the Winter Frolics laid the groundwork for many of the winter social events we still hold today.

Log on to Facebook or YouTube at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, as Archivist Ben Clark presents the story of the Wausau Winter Frolics as part of our ongoing History Speaks series, presented in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library.

To receive an email reminder about this and future events, email janetk@marathoncountyhistory.org with your request to join our e-newsletter list. You will receive weekly updates and links to all MCHS virtual events.

The History Speaks series is sponsored by Janke Book Store.

For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message, or email us at info@marathoncountyhistory.org. For more information about the Marathon County Public Library, visit their website at www.mcpl.us.

Like this: Like Loading...