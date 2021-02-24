WAUSAU – Healthy soil is a vital part of the growing process. Adding compost to your soil can also help, adding rich nutrients that’ll help your plants grow. Join the Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County for an interactive virtual talk on healthy soil and composting on March 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class will be repeated again on March 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Janell Wehr, Extension Marathon County’s horticulture educator, will lead the classes via Zoom. In this program, Janell will cover the basics of soil texture and how to improve a garden’s soil. She’ll also talk about the benefits of adding compost to sandy and clay soils, and how to get started with composting this spring. This event is free and open to the public, with registration required. After registering, you will be emailed a link to access the meeting on Zoom. For questions, email janell.wehr@wisc.edu. To register for the March 11 class, visit https://cutt.ly/rkKNmQY. To register for the March 18 class, visit https://cutt.ly/WkKNY78.

