By Shereen Siewert, Wausau Pilot and Review

A 47-year-old New London man who contacted a teenage girl to arrange a sexual encounter will spend an additional five years in prison after his sentencing Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Theodore Sanderfoot, of New London, was charged in May with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and soliciting an intimate representation of a minor. Sanderfoot, who has two prior related convictions, was also ordered to spend four years on extended supervision following his eventual release.

Sanderfoot was initially charged as a persistent repeater, which is akin to a three-strikes and you’re out law. This applies to suspects charged with serious child sex offenses or serious felonies.

A person is considered a persistent repeater if he’s been convicted of a serious felony on two or more separate occasions at any time preceding the serious felony for which he is presently charged, or convicted of a serious child sex offense on at least one prior occasion preceding the serious felony for which he is charged.

If the person is a persistent repeater, the term of imprisonment for the present offense is life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or extended supervision.

Online court records show Sanderfoot was convicted twice before of related charges. In 1991, Sanderfoot was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child. A child enticement conviction followed in 2001, according to online court records, for which he received an eight-year prison sentence.

Sanderfoot negotiated a plea agreement for the Marathon County charges and in December was convicted solely of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. The solicitation charge was dismissed but read into the record, and prosecutors agreed to drop the “persistent repeater” enhancer. But because Sanderfoot was on extended supervision from his 2001 Winnebago County conviction, he will serve additional time.

Court records show his supervision was revoked in October in that case and ordered to return to prison. His Marathon County sentence will be served after completion of the Winnebago County sentence. According to the Department of Corrections, Sanderfoot’s maximum discharge date is in July 2031.

Sanderfoot is also a lifetime sex offender registrant.

