By Shereen Siewert

A Three Lakes man was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly discovered a video of a patient at a Rhinelander hospital that was captured without the patient’s consent.

Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Three Lakes Police Department on Tuesday searched the home of 31-year old Evan Sheedy after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children suggested possible child pornography at the residence. No child pornography was discovered, Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook said Wednesday.

The single video included footage of one adult victim, who has been identified, police said. Sheedy is an employee of Ascension-Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where the video was allegedly taken but has since been suspended.

“Leadership at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is aware of the arrest of an associate,” a statement from the organization reads. “Matters of patient safety and security are our highest priority and we have launched an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with authorities. Until the investigation is

complete, the associate is suspended from all work duties.”

Sheedy was arrested on preliminary charges of capturing a representation of nudity without consent. An initial appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and if any other videos are found, the victim will be identified.

