By Shereen Siewert

Winter trails in all Marathon County zones will remain closed to both snowmobile and winter ATV use until trail conditions can be inspected by local clubs, parks officials said Wednesday.

The high temperatures expected over the weekend are not favorable for re-opening trails by Friday morning as expected previously, said motorized recreation coordinator Mitchell Fox.

Continue to follow Wausau Pilot & Review for trail updates, which are also posted on the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website and on Travel Wisconsin.

