Jacob H. Martens MD

Jacob H. Martens MD, age 90, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on 19 February 2021 with family at his bedside.

He was born in the Bronx, New York, 14 July 1930, to Jakob H. and Meta (Heckstaden) Martens, after their recent immigration from Germany. He attended DeWitt Clinton HS in the Bronx, and graduated with honors from the State University of New York Maritime College (Ft. Schuyler, Bronx, NY), in 1952. He circled the world three times as third mate on the SS Steel Admiral (Isthmian Lines), before enlisting in the US Navy during the Korean War conflict. He served as navigation officer and third in command of the ammunition ship USS Diamondhead AE 19, on which he was subsequently promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade in December of 1953.

After return to civilian life, he was admitted to the State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine, where he received his medical doctorate. After an internship at the University of Wisconsin, he spent time at Middlesex Hospital Medical School in London in internal medicine, and the renal unit at the University of Lund, Sweden, where hemodialysis was being developed. He served as a clinical instructor in medicine at the University of Wisconsin, before completing his residency in radiology in July of 1964.

He practiced in both Wausau and Merrill, Wisconsin, founding Radiology Merrill and serving as chief of staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill, Wisconsin, prior to his retirement in 1999. After retirement, he was blessed to be able to study art through the University of Wisconsin Marathon County campus, and won several awards for his oil and watercolor works. He continued to pursue waterfowl and upland bird hunting until very recently, and left us with plans for travels and fishing trips as yet undone.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy Martens, sister Margaret Loranger, sons Tom (Sonja), Peter (Ann Marie), Andy (Bianca) and Chris, and grandchildren Zoe, Max, Hannah, Greg, Jacob, Nicole, and Bernd.

The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. We wish to thank everyone at Aspirus Hospice, especially Carla Macdonald RN, Kari Kercher RN, Stephanie Wrecke RN, Shelly Soukup CNA, and also Dr. Frank Rubino, for their skilled support and caregiving. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Woodson YMCA Community Partners Campaign in memory of Dr. Jacob Martens (707 3rd Street, Wausau, WI 55403), or the charity of your choice.

Verna A. Baneck

Verna Ann Baneck, 82, Rothschild, went to her eternal home on February 20, 2021. She was born October 10, 1938 in Marathon City to the late Reinhart and Viola (Langhoff) Stahel. She married Walter Baneck on July 6, 1957 and they celebrated 58 loving years together before he passed in 2015. She was a homemaker, a school safety patrol guard for Marathon City and worked for Wausau Homes. She loved to knit, watch game shows, listen to gospel music, and spend time with family and grandchildren.

Verna is survived by her children, Charlotte Baneck, Wausau, Allan (Barb), Manitowoc, Diane Vilter, Merrill, Betty (Larry) Wadzinski, Phillips and Wayne (Laurie), Wausau; brother, Melvin Stahel, Marathon; brother-in-law, Ray Teske, Wausau; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; good friend, Beverly Jackson and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Rueben and daughter, Jeannette.

The funeral service for Verna will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Facemasks and social distancing are requested by those in attendance. You may sign our family guestbook and watch the live stream of Verna’s funeral service on her obituary page at brainardfuneral.com.

Robert A. Drews

Robert “Bob” Drews, age 88, of Weston, died February 21, 2021, at Primrose Memory Care.

Bob was born in Fond du Lac to the late Arthur and Iva (Allard) Drews on February 14, 1933. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee and joined the United States Air Force. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Post Office for over 30 years. He married Marlene Geipel on August 18, 1956, in Crown Point, Indiana. They celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to her death in 2014.

Bob and Marlene raised their family in the Milwaukee area, where he spent a great deal of time coaching and volunteering for the athletic department at Whitefish Bay High School. He enjoyed playing baseball and bowling and was an avid golfer. After moving to Weston, Bob enjoyed going to the YMCA. Bob and Marlene attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church, where he played on the church dart ball team and sang in the church choir.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Doreen (Don) Muelver of Mosinee; five grandchildren, Lucas, Sarah (Tyler Block), and Colton Muelver, Shannon Hanson, and John (Bobbi) Voigt; three great-grandchildren, Ella Jo Hanson, Maddi Voigt, and Hunter Block; and over 40 foster grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, and Ronnie (Diane) Drews; sisters, Joan Klemstein, Beverly Cox, Kathy (Al) Skramstad-Drews, and Betty Drews; and special friend, Carol LaRene.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; their son, Dale; and his brother, Dick Drews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee.

A memorial service will then be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.

Recordings of Bob’s services will be made available for future viewing at www.brainardfuneral.com. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jake Goldade

Jake Goldade, 88, passed away, on February 23, 2021 at Mount View Care Center-Wausau.

Jake was born on May 29, 1932 to the late Joseph and Susan (Hephner) Goldade, in Beulah, ND. He married Alda Wehri on September 11, 1956 at St. Clement’s, Haymarsh, ND.

Jake received his Welder, Combination Diploma from the School of Vocational, Technical and Adult Education from Rice Lake, WI on November 22, 1968. He worked for Drott which later became J. I. Case. He was able to take an early retirement and enjoy the outdoors. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, woodworking, and cabinet making. One of his favorite past times was to go to North Dakota during the summers and shoot prairie dogs. He also helped friends and family harvest grain. He lived for and loved driving Combines and was a farmer at heart.

Jake is survived by his wife, Alda; children, Clifford Goldade, Lauren Goldade, Miriam (Gene) Gilbertson, Lynn Goldade, Michael Goldade, and Dawn (Andy) Augustine. He is further survived by seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Clementine, Marian, Marlene, Annie, and Helen. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Steve, Florence, Ida, and Pauline.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the staff at Mount View Care Center for the wonderful care that was given. A special thank you to Dr. Grant Young for taking care of Dad’s last request.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Jospeh Albert will preside. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the holy mass at church. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

The service will be live streamed and made available for future viewing on Jake’s obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ellen M. Duerr

Ellen M. “Ellie” Duerr, 97, formerly of Athens, died Wednesday February 17, 2021 in Medford under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.

She was born June 24, 1923, in Athens, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Hardt) Neumann. On June 6, 1944 she married Clarence Duerr in Milwaukee. Prior to their retirement, Ellie and Clarence farmed in the town of Goodrich. Among her favorite pastimes, Ellie enjoyed card playing and had been a member of the Senior Citizens Card Group. She made the best molasses cookies and was the queen of coloring at Cedar Lane apartments where she lived.

Survivors include her daughters, Dolly Schreiner, Athens, Sharon (Rich) Bowen, Amherst, Barbara Martin, Medford, Cindy (Jim) Bondowski, Grand Marsh; sons, Jim (Dolly) Duerr, Medford, Randy (Brenda) Duerr, Hartford City, Indiana,

18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 22 great great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Lindner, Rib Lake, Jerda (Robert) Kallenbach, Medford.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon and five sisters, Esther, Sadie Tina, Leona and Hilda, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be Sunday February 28, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. Kenneth Bittorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Athens funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required for all in attendance. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Sunday or for later viewing on the website at www.petersonkraemer.com

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Christopher J. Piehl

Christopher “Chris” John Piehl of Wausau, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born October 5, 1961 in Wausau, son of the late William and Alice (Novitzke) Piehl.

Family and sports meant everything to Chris. He was always ready for a family picnic, bingo party or an invitation to visit. Friends and family knew there would be discussions about the Packers, Brewers, Badgers or Bucks whenever Chris was around. He loved to travel and loved to join friends on adventures up North or other fun spots.

Chris was a member of the Newman Catholic High School Class of 1980.

His surviving family includes sisters, Sharon (John) Pijan and Polly (Fritz) Kimball and brothers, Terry (Alice) Piehl and Steve (Mary) Piehl. Nephews and nieces were a big part of Chris’ life, and they included Jim, Rob, Paul, Scott, Adam, Kimberly, Joe, and Erin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Tim Piehl and Tim’s wife, Shirley, along with nephews, Rich, Kevin and Patrick and his niece Mary Elizabeth.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until time of the Holy Mass at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page. Interment will be a private graveside ceremony at the Edgar Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Michael Parish.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charles E. Von Kanel

Charles Edward Von Kanel, 88 of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at home on February 22, 2021. He was born to August and Alma Von Kanel on May 6, 1932.

He is survived by his loving children; Lisa (Dermott) Doran, Lori Luedtke, Michael (Julie) Lucko, 4 grandchildren; Shamus (Cassandra), Peter (Jordan), Jessica (Andrew) Jonah (Sarah), 4 great-grandchildren Nolan, Killan, Grant and Greyson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacqueline, son-in-law Steven Luedtke, siblings Bud, Evelyn, Ruth, Elaine and his parents.

Charles worked many years for James River Manufacturing. He loved going out to eat with his friends. He loved riding his Harley, one trip to Sturgis. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and was an avid concertina player. He enjoyed spending time with Jacqueline listening to Polkas and dancing together. Charles enjoyed flower gardening with Jacqueline, and they won the Garden of the month award. Charles favorite time of year and holiday was Christmas, and he adorned the yard and house with millions of Christmas lights.

He loved his horses and had 11 at one time. He was a man that worked, loved pie, worked, loved pie, worked!! He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

PRIVATE family services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021 officated by Pastor Zach Holdorf. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Diana Waller

Diana Waller, born Diana M. Dettlaff, passed into glory on February 20, 2021. Her last five years were lived in Merrill, WI at Bell Tower Residence.

She was born in Milwaukee on December 10, 1932, and as a child of the Great Depression she grew into a resilient, resourceful, and independent woman.

She graduated from South Division High School in January 1952 and was married to Carl O. Waller on March 1, in Milwaukee. She moved with him to central WI and his rural hometown of Nelsonville but they moved to Iola in 1955 to raise a family and build a business eventually operating Waller’s Union 76.

Diana was a dedicated homemaker. She was talented, smart, and enthusiastic about raising a family and supporting her husband. In high school she had committed her life to Jesus and then served faithfully at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church as a Sunday school teacher, VBS leader, and Altar Guild member. She was very involved in Christian Women’s Ministry. She was a spiritual mother to her four daughters and other women she mentored over the years. She was a member of Sons of Norway Norskeland 5-580. Her husband Carl died tragically in a car accident June 30, 1977 after 25 years of marriage. Two years later she married Neil Kachur on September 1, 1979. They were married 32 years when he died after a short illness in 2011. She lived 56 years in Iola.

She will be missed greatly by her four daughters Debra (Dale) Thompson of Iola, Roberta (Michael) Gambsky of Iola, Carla (Jeffrey) Moore of Merrill, and Pamela (Kevin) Dahle of Iola. She is survived by her daughters; sister Cheryl Mark of Florida, brother-in-law David Waller of Nelsonville, and sister-in-law Kay Waller of Iola; nine grandchildren Alf, Carl, Ivy, Katrina, Fred, Dan, Brad, Kathrine, and Lily; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy (Thompson) Dettlaff and one sister Lynn Tibbets.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial will be at North New Hope Lutheran Church in Portage Co. Memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 395 E Iola St, Iola, WI 54945.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.

