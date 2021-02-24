Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

On Monday, Feb. 22, the US Supreme Court formally rejected all outstanding cases related to challenging the 2020 election. The U.S. Supreme Court and State Supreme Courts were not provided with adequate evidence of allegations of election irregularities or deferred to earlier rulings.

The Constitution says the Judicial Branch has the final say in disputes. Proof of election irregularities failed in the courts and should be labeled as “fake news”. Mitch McConnell has realized this and is moving on.

Senator Ron Johnson, Congressman Tom Tiffany, and other supporters of having the 2020 election overturned need to join Mitch McConnell and provide a united front as a Republican party. There is evidence that many of the 74 million voters for Trump would not vote the same after the assault on the capitol and the disputes on the validity of the 2020 election results.

Republicans must revert to their previous positions and unite to prevent a significant loss in the 2022 elections.

Pray to God that the Republican party can unite and promote the welfare of the country as they have in the past.

Ken Schueller, raised in Edgar

